Industrial Protective Footwear Market Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications 2019
Growing concerns pertaining to workplace safety and the implementation of stringent regulations mandating a high standard of occupational and worker safety across organizations are bolstering the global industrial protective footwear market. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the growth trajectory exhibited by the industrial protective footwear market in a global scenario. It includes an in-depth and iterative analysis of the factors influencing the demand and supply trends in the market.
For the purpose of the study, the global market for industrial protective footwear is segmented on the basis of region, type, and application. Based on type, the market has been classified into leather, waterproof, rubber, and plastic footwear. In terms of application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, construction, mining, chemicals, oil and gas, food, transportation, and pharmaceuticals.
Using a coherent chapter-wise format, the report compiles exhaustive information pertaining to the market and its growth metrics. Data comprised in these chapters is obtained from trusted industrial sources and filtered using industry-leading research tools. To present a holistic blueprint of the prevailing competitive landscape, a SWOT analysis is also conducted on the most prominent enterprises operating in the market.
Overview of Industrial Protective Footwear Market
The global industrial protective footwear market encompasses safety footwear designed to improve workplace safety in industries. The demand for protective footwear is primarily high in industries such as chemical, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, transportation, food, mining, and manufacturing.
Rising at a CAGR of 6.0%, the global industrial protective footwear market is anticipated to reach US$9.4 bn by the end of 2020. In 2013, the market was worth US$6.3 bn. End users in this market majorly purchase boots depending on the needs specific to the industry they are working for.
Industrial protective boots usually have a safety symbol printed on them. These safety symbols are issued by government regulatory bodies and they indicate the protection level of the footwear. Additionally, these boots are produced in compliance with standards for safety shoes across various countries. For instance, in the U.S., industrial footwear production is carried out in accordance with the standards laid down by the American National Standard for Personal Protection-Protective Footwear (ANSI).
The increase in the number of worker accidents has emerged as the key reason behind widespread adoption of industrial protective footwear. Presently, the market witnesses increasing demand from North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these regions, Europe dominated the global market for industrial protective footwear in 2013. North America emerged as the second largest market for industrial protective footwear the same year. The growth of the market in Europe is due to the presence of a large number of safety shoe manufacturers in countries such as the U.K, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain
Companies Mentioned in the Report
To provide a holistic overview of the prevailing competitive landscape of the global industrial protective footwear market, the report also profiles companies such as Rahman Group, Jal Group, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd. (Golden Chang), Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., Honeywell Safety Products, ELTEN GmbH, UVEX Safety Group, COFRA Holding AG, VF Corporation, and Rock Fall Ltd.
Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By type
- Leather footwear
- Waterproof footwear
- Rubber footwear
- Plastic footwear
Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By application
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
