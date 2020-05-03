Lamitubes Market – Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Industry Development Stages, Growth & Forecast by 2027

Lamitubes are also known as laminated tubes due to its characteristic manufacturing which encompasses several layers of polymers and other materials. Lamitubes provides excellent barrier thus helping in increasing the product shelf life. Due to this aided feature, the lamitubes is expected to experience tremendous demand in terms of volume from several industrial verticals including food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics throughout the forecast period. Owing to its penetration in various industries, the manufacturers are intended in enhancing the properties by making the product more reliable, smooth, flexible, puncture resistant, moisture resistant and high filling line speed that best suits the application in various industries.

Lamitubes can be fitted with wide range of caps and closures system such as flip top, stand up caps, etc. another value added feature contributing to its increasing demand across several industrial verticals. Aided by these end use as well as industry favorable properties, the market of lamitubes is anticipated to grow both in terms of value and volume between 2017 and 2027.

Lamitubes Market – Dynamics

Lamitubes is finding an increasing demand across several industrial verticals including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. The global pharmaceutical industry have shown a continuous growth over the past few decades translating into increasing demand for the allied products such as lamitubes. Lamitubes are used for the storage of pharmaceutical products like pain relaxants, anti-fungal creams, oral care gels, etc. Cosmetic industry as surfaced as a versatile market over past few years. This sector is involved in introducing new products which requires attractive and reliable packaging.

Lamitubes have served the purpose by maintaining the product integrity by providing features like moisture and tamper resistant. Lamitubes are used for packaging cosmetics such as face creams, face wash, skin care products, etc. Owing to this features, the demand for lamitubes is expected to increase over the forecast period. The market for lamitubes is expected to be driven by its industry, product and end user friendly features like tamper evident, moisture resistant, adaptability to various caps and closures systems. However, the traditional packaging solutions like bottles and pouches may challenge the growth of the lamitubes market over the forecast period.