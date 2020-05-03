Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Polygylcerol Polycricinoleate Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2027” to its collection.

Food additives enhances the flavour and shelf life of the food. With increasing inclination of consumers towards processed food is contributing to the growth of food additives market. Polyglycerol polyricinoleate is naturally and chemically obtained food additive with excellent emulsifying properties. Polyglycerol polyricinoleate is chemically obtained from polymerized ricinoleic acid and polymerized glycerol, whereas naturally it is derived from castor bean oil. Polyglycerol polyricinoleate has hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties, thus making it a water-in-oil emulsifier. Hence predominantly used in food & beverage industry. Polygylcerol polycricinoleate is chemically prepared through four stages starting from preparation of castor oil fatty acid up to the partial esterification process of castor oil fatty acid with polyglycerol. It can either be used in blended or individual form depending upon the quality to be obtained.

Global Polygylcerol PolycricinoleateMarket: Drivers and Restraints

With shifting food trends among consumers, demand for versatile food ingredient is increasing among manufacturer,s so as to enhance the functionality of food products. Thus, fuelling the demand for Polygylcerol polycricinoleate market. Polygylcerol polycricinoleate is predominantly used as stable emulsifying agent with low viscosity. Hence, preferred in baking industry and in manufacturing of low-fat spread products. However, its major application is chocolate industry. The adequate flow and water-in-oil emulsion properties of polygylcerol polycricinoleate contributes in improving the texture and tolerance to thickening effect of the chocolate during manufacturing process. Moreover, it is cost effective ingredient as compared to cocca butter, thereby, drawing interest among manufacturers. Hence, propelling the growth of polygylcerol polycricinoleate market. Apart from food & beverage industry, polygylcerol polycricinoleate is also used as emsulfying and skin conditioning agent in cosmetics products. Another prominent characteristics of polygylcerol polycricinoleate is the ability to limit the fat bloom thereby, leading to abundant use in the production of low fat spreads. Hence, its widespread application and versatile characteristics, is expected to fuel the growth of polygylcerol polycricinoleate market.

However, the chemical manufacturing process of polygylcerol polycricinoleate involves high operating temperatures along with long reaction times. Thus adversely affecting the final product quality leading to decoloration and odour problems. Thus, hampering the adoption of polygylcerol polycricinoleate among manufacturers and inhibiting its market growth. Moreover, the permissible limit of the polygylcerol polycricinoleate intake recommended by FDA is to 7.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, if consumed beyond the limit may cause liver enlargement. Hence, usage beyond permissible limit by manufacturers and limited knowledge among consumers may hamper the growth of polygylcerol polycricinoleate market.

Global Polygylcerol PolycricinoleateMarket: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, polygylcerol polycricinoleate market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverage Chocolate Confectionery fillings Low fat spreads

Fats & Oils

Personal Care

On the basis of source, polygylcerol polycricinoleate market is segmented into:-

Halal

Vegan

Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of application, polygylcerol polycricinoleate market is segmented into:-

Emulsifying agent

Filling agent

Thickening agent

Global Polygylcerol PolycricinoleateMarket: Region wise Outlook

The global polygylcerol polycricinoleatemarket is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for largest share of polygylcerol polycricinoleate market. As consumers are drifting towards processed food, demand for food additives have been increased in the food industry. Thereby propelling the polygylcerol polycricinoleate market. Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the market. Asia Pacific represents an opportunistic region for polygylcerol polycricinoleate market. As, it offers cost effective manufacturing facilities and increased inclination of manufacturers towards cost-effective substitute for expensive ingredients, thereby spurring the polygylcerol polycricinoleate market growth.

Global Polygylcerol PolycricinoleateMarket: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global polygylcerol polycricinoleate market includes:

Ter Hell & Co. Gmbh

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Palsgaard A/S

The Hershey Company

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

DPO International Sdn. Bhd.

Univar Inc.

