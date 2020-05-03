Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seeds Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges” to its collection.

Raspberries are edible fruits belong to different plants from the Rubus genus of rose family which mostly from the Ideobatus. Raspberry seeds have the highest levels of phytonutrients. Rasp seeds are considered to be good source of fibers. I cup serving of raspberries has 8 grams of fiber which provides 32 percent of daily value of nutrient and some of the fibers come from the seeds. Fibers from raspberry seeds may help in limiting the risk of constipation, high blood sugar, cancer, heart diseases and high cholesterol, obesity management, healthy eyes, digestion and detox. Since raspberry seeds are rich in antioxidants they help in boosting the immune system. Raspberry seeds are even used as tea in few parts of the world. As raspberry seeds act like fillers which may prevent from overeating the carbohydrates in raspberry seeds are slowly released which prevents the sudden increase or decrease in blood-sugar levels and helps control cravings and hunger. Raspberry have the properties of free radicals in ageing process, raspberry seeds slow some signs of aging in the human body. Raspberry seeds have abundant manganese minerals, these minerals make up a compound termed superoxide dismutase which fights free radicals and reduces premenstrual syndrome symptoms, depressed arthritis pain, improved bone health, protection from low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in diabetics.

Global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seeds market: Market dynamics

Raspberry seeds market is driven by its properties like anti-cancer agent, source of essential fatty acids, fiber. Raspberry seeds are used in pharmaceutical industry as it is found that raspberry seeds are source of essential fatty acids meal and oil from raspberry contains linoleic acids and alpha-linoleic acid which are essential fatty acids to human body and are favorable in improving nutrition. Basically linoleic acids are an omega-6 fat, and alpha-linoleic acids is an omega-3 fat which improves heart health. Raspberry seeds are also helpful in decreasing cancer risk, as they contain anthocyanin, it helps in limiting the tumor growth and spread of cancer cells. In nutraceutical industry raspberry seeds are used as an ingredient in weight loss products or as dietary supplements. In addition, rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed is majorly used as a skin moisturizer and care in the cosmetic segment and also as an alternative in various end-user applications. With rising health awareness among young population all around the world particularly in Asia Pacific countries including India, China, and Malaysia is likely to drive the growth and demand of rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed market. Thus, these factors will boost the growth of rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed demand over the forecasted years. On the other side, lack of knowledge related to rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed health benefits of rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed among adults are expected to hinder the of rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed market particularly in developing countries.

Global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seeds market: Market segmentation

On the basis of form type, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is segmented into:

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of end users industry, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical industry

Nutraceutical industry

Beauty and personal care products

Food and beverage industry

On the basis of color type, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is segmented into:

Black raspberry

Red raspberry

Purple raspberry

Yellow/gold raspberry

On the basis of season bearing type, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is segmented into:

Summer

Fall

On the basis of product type, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is segmented into:

Tablets

Capsules

powder

Global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market: Segment Overview

Food & beverage industry has a higher rate of consumption of Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seeds followed by pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Company as a source of anti-oxidant, fatty acids.

Global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market is fragmented into seven key region- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, Europe is the highest producer of raspberry seeds followed by Eastern Europe and North America. Overall the market for raspberry seeds is expected to have a positive growth owing to the increase awareness in the healthcare sector.

Global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market: market players

Some of the market players identified in the global Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) seeds market includes:

E.W KING & CO LTD.

Harris Seeds

Lotioncrafter LLC

Abonna Fruits and Plants Co. Pvt Ltd

Gracefruit Limited

