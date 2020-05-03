Triammonium Citrate Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2027

Research Report on “Triammonium Citrate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Food additives are used to make flavours “sharper” as they acts as flavouring agents. Some common food additives include triammonium citrate, malicacid, fumaric acid, tartaric acid, etc.Triammonium citrate is a citrate salt in which all the three groups of carboxy are deprotonated and associated with the ammonium ions as the counter-cations.it is an inorganic compound and a white crystalline powder with slight ammonia odour. It is used as an emulsifier and flavouring agent in oil and foods. Triammonium citrate isfreely soluble in water. Hence, it is also used in washing solutions. Since, it has a conjugate base of a weak acid, it can also works as a buffering agent. Triammonium citrate is also used in blood banks for the preservation of blood in blood collection tubes. Also it is used as an antacid, prior to anaesthesia, to reduce the risk associated with caesarean section procedure. Triammonium citrate also acts as a chelating agent for the metal ions and helps to break up the particles into the smaller pieces or encourages them to disperse.

Global Triammonium Citrate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand of triammonium citrate in food and beverages industry due to increasing demand for emulsifiers and preservatives, is primarily driving the growth of global triammonium citrate market. Furthermore, it is also used as an ingredient in ready to drink beverages and other commercial beverage mixtures, which is further fuelling the growth of global triammonium citrate market. Moreover, the increasing demand for triammonium citrate in bakery and confectionary products such as chocolates, etc. is also fuelling the growth of global triammonium citrate market. Increasing uses of triammonium citrate in pharmaceuticals is also catalysing the growth of global triammonium citrate market as it functions as acidity regulator. Moreover, the increasing demand for triammonium citrate in cosmetics products owing to emulsifiers is further fuelling the growth of global triammonium citrate market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the benefits and uses of triammonium citrate due to extensive research and developments by the companies is further driving the growth of global triammonium citrate market.

Although, the global triammonium citrate market is growing but some factors are limiting the growth of the market. In certain foods these additives are permitted to use in a specific limit, which can be a limiting factor to the global triammonium citrate market.

Global Triammonium Citrate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global triammonium citratemarket is segmented into:-

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade

On the basis of applications, the global triammonium citratemarket is segmented into:-

Food Additives

Metal Salt Reducing Agent

Others

On the basis of functionality, the global triammonium citratemarket is segmented into:-

Emulsifier

Buffer

Acidity regulator

Global Triammonium Citrate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global triammonium citratemarket is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). The global triammonium citratemarket is increasing in developing countries such as India, etc. due to growing food and cosmetics industry. Latin America is among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global triammonium citratemarket is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Triammonium Citrate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global triammonium citratemarket are-

Nanjing MSN Chemical Pvt., Ltd.

Hefei joye import & export co., ltd.

Ningxiang xinyang chemical co., ltd.

Anhui jinao chemical co., ltd.

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt., Ltd.

Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredient Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Rison Trading Co., Ltd.

Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

LSD (shanghai) International Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sychem Pharma Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Vast land Chemical Co., Ltd.

AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Advance chemical Sales Corporation

Eagle chemical works

