Wheelchairs Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Global Wheelchairs Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global wheelchairs market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in geriatric population, increase in disabled population, technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are likely to be major drivers of the global wheelchairs market during the forecast period.

The global wheelchairs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, function, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global wheelchairs market.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global wheelchairs market has been segmented into manual and powered. The segments have been analyzed based on available wheelchair types used as per physical condition and cost-effectiveness. In terms of function, the global wheelchairs market has been classified into standard, bariatric, sports, and others. Based on end-user, the global wheelchairs market has been divided into institutional use and personal use. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global wheelchairs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global wheelchairs market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, Ottobock, Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Drive Medical, GF Health Products Inc., 21st century Scientific Inc., Karman Healthcare, and Hoveround.

The global wheelchairs market has been segmented as below: