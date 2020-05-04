3D-enabled Devices Market – Manufacturers Create Opportunities Near Future

3D-enabled devices are devices used for enhancing the customer viewing experience with the help of the 3D visual technology. 3D-enabled devices include smartphones, tablets, cameras, gaming consoles, and desktops. These devices are used for both personal and commercial purposes. Currently, they are largely used for the entertainment purpose, for example, movies and gaming. Several manufacturers are offering customized 3D-enabled devices for educational and commercial purposes such as for use in medical colleges and R&D units of manufacturing industries.

Customized 3D-enabled devices and contents are costlier than normal devices and contents. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are offering 3D displays in laptops and notebooks to enhance the customer experience. Additionally, 3D-enabled devices are available with glasses and without glasses, as per the customer requirement. 3D-enabled devices are also offered along with virtual reality (VR) headsets as a complete 3D viewing solution.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced smartphones and 3D displays with the availability of high quality 3D video content is driving the global market for 3D-enabled devices. Additionally, optimization of size and price of devices, introduction of the auto stereoscopic technology, and improved display performance enabling the user to view 3D displays without glasses are expected to propel the 3D-enabled devices market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for smartphones and other 3D-enabled devices is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in the near future. Manufacturers are providing glass-free 3D devices for customers as a new trend in the 3D-enabled devices market. In order to gain market share and widen the customer base for 3D-enabled devices, manufacturers are providing customized or pre-designed 3D solutions to industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and media & entertainment.

However, high prices of 3D devices and 3D content are likely to hamper the market especially during short and medium terms of the forecast period. Certain other factors, such as a few devices consuming higher power for 3D resolution and 3D effects, are expected to restrict the 3D-enabled devices market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are providing technologically advanced 3D devices for customer retention and to maintain their leading position in the global 3D-enabled devices market.

The global 3D-enabled devices market can be segmented based on device type, application, and geography. Based on device type, the 3D-enabled devices market can be categorized into smartphones/tablets, gaming consoles, TV displays, laptops/desktops, notebooks, set-top boxes, cameras, and camcorders. The smartphones/tablets segment is expected to hold a major share of the global 3D-enabled devices market during the forecast period. Based application, the market can be divided into gaming zones, commercial advertising displays, hospitals, and educational 3D displays.

Based on geography, the global 3D-enabled devices market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America. North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, as players in the region are expected to adopt more advanced technologies to enhance customer viewing experience in the near future, propelling the demand for 3D-enabled smartphones as well as content. Asia Pacific is expected to be an expanding market for 3D-enabled devices during the forecast period, as several companies are planning to invest in the sector for smartphones and other 3D devices in this region. Incorporation of the 3D technology in smartphones in certain countries of Asia, such as China and Japan, is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.