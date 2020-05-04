A Case Study on High Barrier Packaging Films Market- Inclination towards case ready packaging products driving the growth

The global market for high barrier packaging films was valued at over US$ 20 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

Inclination towards case ready packaging products driving the growth of high barrier packaging films market

Over the last few years high barrier packaging films which render convenience of peel able and the demand for case ready packaging products are growing. Products falling in case ready packaging products categories are meat, cheese, poultry and fish products are key factors driving the growth for high barrier packaging films market.

Rising demand for retort pouches is expected to drive the growth for high barrier packaging films market

Technological development in packaging has enabled new and convenient invention of flexible packaging such as retort pouches which need high barrier packaging films. It has added value to high barrier packaging films packaging, coupled with an additional implementation such as reseal able zippers, sliders, spouts, and handles.

Increasing usage of modern packaging techniques for high barrier packaging films applications

Vendors across the globe are switching to modern packaging techniques such as Vacuum Skin Packaging, Aseptic Packaging, Modified Atmospheric Packaging, etc. for high barrier packaging films applications have attracted by the benefits associated with such techniques in comparison to conventional methods. Furthermore, owing to the benefit of extended shelf-life of new technology packaging used in high barrier packaging films, consumers can eat a meal over multiple days, without worrying about the onset of spoilage. These factors are expected to boost the sales of high barrier packaging films market.

Key Developments in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market

Manufacturers in high barrier packaging films market are actively focusing on increasing the global footprint of high barrier packaging films solutions by acquisition In June 2016 Amcor Limited completed the acquisition of Alusa S.A a U.S based packaging manufacturer. In October 2015 Amcor Limited announces acquisition of BPI China a plastic film manufacturer, subsidiary of British Polythene Industries plc. In May 2016, Bemis Company, Inc. acquired packaging operations of SteriPack Group in Ireland. SteriPack Group specializes in medical device packaging.

Manufacturers focusing on product launch for enhancing their product portfolio In April 2016, Amcor Limited launched “Amlite Ultra”, a transparent high barrier packaging films product. In February 2016, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd launched a new kind of metallizer with metacoat- inline coating for producing high barrier packaging films In February 2017 Uflex ltd. launched high barrier packaging films product comprising of polyester in Cold form Alu- Alu laminate in pharmaceutical industry

Collaborations with regional manufacturers as an expansion strategy In February 2017, Uflex ltd. collaborated with Comiflex to expand its manufacturing capability. In May 2016 Toray Plastics (America), Inc. collaborated with Packaging Products Corporation, LLC for producing clear and PVDC free high barrier packaging films



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited, Uflex Ltd, Glenroy, Inc, Winpak Ltd., The Mondi Group plc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, DUNMORE Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd, and ACG Worldwide Private Limited.

Key resin manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Exxon Mobil Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, LG Chem Ltd., United Co Rusal PLC, Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Key end-user base manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Nestlé S.A, Tyson Foods, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, JBS SA, Danone SA, Mondelez International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc. and Cargill Incorporated.

