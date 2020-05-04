Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Agile application life-cycle management is gradually becoming a key to innovation, and becoming a norm to drive dynamic, modern software delivery solution. This transition is happening as large vendors are offering options for smarter products and internet of things. Agile application life-cycle management is essentially beneficial for organizations that need to provide speedy delivery of solutions and need to provide continuous release of builds during the entire life-cycle of any product or software solution.

One added benefit of agile application life-cycle management is that it is built on an open framework/architecture, hence it has the flexibility of adding more functions during the entire development lifecycle. In addition to this, agile application life-cycle management is receptive to change and can create correlations between organizations, people and development strategies.

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of agile application life-cycle management is the increasing levels of globalizations of industries, which makes it essential for every organization to have a strong life cycle management solution in place. Also, due to rising demands of customer and continuous up gradation of technologies, clients usually demand for customization of product/ solution in between development lifecycle. Hence, adoption of agile application life-cycle management by companies is on the rise as the companies making use of this technology are able to offer interim builds to their client and also update the features as and when required.

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Software

On-premises

Cloud based

Services

Segmentation on the basis of services:

Consulting

Professional

Operations

Maintenance

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Recent Contracts/Deals and Acquisitions

Few of the companies in Agile Application Life-Cycle Management market are: Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Electric Cloud, Inc., IBM Corporation, Changepoint Corporation, Atlassian Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and VersionOne, Inc. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio.

Agile Application Life-Cycle ManagementMarket: Regional Overview

Agile Application Life-Cycle Management market is currently dominated by North America region owing to technological advancements and level of automation in the region; especially by US and Canada. Europe agile application life-cycle management market follows next as various industry verticals such as transportation and automation industry are realizing the importance of this technology over conventional product lifecycle management. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the agile application life-cycle management market owing to increase in demand of agile process over conventional life-cycle management.

