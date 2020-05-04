Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market to Exhibit 6.3% CAGR 2014-2020

The automotive sector is one of the booming sectors currently, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The automotive sector is presently more inclined towards customer safety and comfort, as well as improved performance. Apart from this, emission norms passed in various regions is fueling the usage of microprocessors in the automotive sector.

Automotive electronics control unit (ECU) is one of the most important microprocessor units used in the car manufacturing process. The ECU manages and controls multiple electrical systems in the vehicle. It utilizes a closed loop control, which controls the input parameters by monitoring the output. This control unit manages fuel economy, temperature of coolant, and oxygen content in the exhaust stream among others. The primary focus of the electronic control unit is to manage emission as well as fuel consumption without hampering vehicle performance. Exponential growth in demand for automobiles, owing to increasing amount of disposable income, is one of the major factors fueling demand in the automotive electronics control unit management market.

Powertrain control module, transmission control module, central timing module, and body control module among others, are major types of electronic control units used in automobiles. Apart from this, various product types include entertainment systems, communication systems, security and safety systems, and power-train electronics among others. Increasing demand for luxury cars in developing countries is one of the major factors fueling demand for automotive electronics control units. The automotive electronics control unit management market has been segmented into seven segments based on technology.

These include transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body control system. Apart from this, the automotive electronics control unit management market has been segmented into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles on the basis of applications. Exponential growth in the logistics industry, apart from increasing information about drive safety, contributed in Europe’s market leading position for the automotive electronics control unit management market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to improve their ranking from third to second place, by 2020, owing to the increasing amount of disposable income in this region. India and China are the major markets for passenger cars in Asia Pacific and are expected to be the major contributors for the growth of this region, owing to increasing awareness about driver safety, among others.

Need for compliance with various emission norms, changing customer demands along with safety and security, are boosting the demand for electronic control units. Apart from this, the demand for utility vehicles and passenger vehicles is expected to experience exponential growth owing to higher amount of disposable income in developing regions, thus fueling the demand for electronics control units. Additionally, growing demand for automotive embedded systems is also expected to drive the automotive electronic control unit management market globally. The embedded system in automobiles is mainly used for infotainment, engine control, and safety among others. Embedded cellular connectivity in electric vehicles, wherein users can access their vehicles for energy management and remote monitoring, is further fueling the automotive market. Power steering system held the largest market share in the automotive electronics control unit management market and is one of the standard features available in all car segments, owing to increasing demand for driving comfort.

Major market participants profiled in this report include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Motors Company (U.S.), Delphi Automotive plc (U.K.), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Electric Co., Ltd., (Japan), and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan) among others.