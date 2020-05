BEACH HOTELS INDUSTRY 2018 – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, KEY DRIVEN FACTORS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Beach Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beach Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

Beach hotels are the hotels that are positioned on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious stay options. These are exceptionally popular among honeymoon couples and offer different activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and biking with facilities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts.

Inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas than the crowded places has increased the demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period include increase in per capita income in the developing countries, rise in purchasing power of people, surge in trend to travel in vacation, and different discounts offered on online booking.

In 2017, the global Beach Hotels market size was 168300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 217300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ITC Limited

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Marriott International, Inc.

Shangri-La Asia Limited.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

Accor SA

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

The Oberoi Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premium

Standard

Budget

Market segment by Application, split into

Solo

Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Beach Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Beach Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Beach Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Premium

1.4.3 Standard

1.4.4 Budget

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Beach Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Solo

1.5.3 Group

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Beach Hotels Market Size

2.2 Beach Hotels Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Beach Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Beach Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Beach Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Beach Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Beach Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Beach Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Beach Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Beach Hotels Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Beach Hotels Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ITC Limited

12.1.1 ITC Limited Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.1.4 ITC Limited Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ITC Limited Recent Development

12.2 Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

12.2.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.2.4 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Recent Development

12.3 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC)

12.3.1 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.3.4 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Recent Development

12.4 Hyatt Hotels Corporation

12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Marriott International, Inc.

12.5.1 Marriott International, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.5.4 Marriott International, Inc. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Marriott International, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Shangri-La Asia Limited.

12.6.1 Shangri-La Asia Limited. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.6.4 Shangri-La Asia Limited. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Shangri-La Asia Limited. Recent Development

12.7 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

12.7.1 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.7.4 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Accor SA

12.8.1 Accor SA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.8.4 Accor SA Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Accor SA Recent Development

12.9 The Indian Hotels Company Limited

12.9.1 The Indian Hotels Company Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.9.4 The Indian Hotels Company Limited Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Indian Hotels Company Limited Recent Development

12.10 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

12.10.1 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Beach Hotels Introduction

12.10.4 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Revenue in Beach Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Recent Development

12.11 The Oberoi Group

……Continued

