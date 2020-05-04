Brown Kraftliners Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Business Strategies

Emerging E-Commerce Industry Is Anticipated To Boost the Demand for Brown Kraftliners

Growing e-commerce and logistics industry is boosting demand for robust packaging formats to protect products in transits. The popularity of containerboard or corrugated boxes is expected to drive the demand for brown kraftliners. Unbleached or brown kraftliners are used in the production of products for packaging or storing purposes. Brown Kraftliner is a two-ply product in which one ply is made up of 100% unbleached softwood fibers and the base ply is made of a mixture of unbleached softwood fibers and high-quality recycled fibers. As compared to white kraftliners, unbleached or brown kraftliners are estimated to be cost efficient which makes it highly preferred kraftliners for manufacturing of containerboard. Suitability for coating and laminating of brown kraftliners is high as compared to standard paper due to withstanding properties for dry, moist and fatty foodstuff. As compared to white kraftliners, brown kraftliners are not suitable for printing, which limiting the growth of the brown kraftliners market. In the global kraftliners market, brown kraftliners are accounts for about 70% in market volume.

E-Commerce Industry Growth Helps to Boost the Demand for Brown Kraftliners

The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2018-2022, reaching US$ 5.8 trillion. Brown kraftliners are highly used for manufacturing of container board. Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to create a high demand of containerboards made up of brown kraftliners. White kraftliners are expected to witness fast-paced growth as compared to brown kraftliners owing to its great shelf appeal and design and structure.

Intolerance for Plastic Use Is Anticipated to Increase the Adoption of Brown Kraftliners

In developed regions such as Europe and North America, use of plastic in packaging products is shrinking due to intolerance for plastic and end-users shifting towards sustainable packaging. Lightweight and less cost are acted as key factors for picking brown kraftliners than plastic for end-users. Brown kraftliners are easily decomposed and create less emission than plastic. Fluctuating prices of brown kraftliners are restraining the market growth in Europe.

Some of the Recent Developments in Global Brown Kraftliners Market Are as Follows:

In March 2019, Hinojosa, Spain based packaging company acquired two EFI (Electronics for Imaging) Nozomi C18000 presses to improve production abilities

In March 2019, Stora Enso is planning to transform its Finland based Oulu paper mill into a packaging board production facility

Ilim Group launches kraftliner expansion project in Ust-Ilimsk. The company will invest approximately $1bn to install a kraftliner machine and increase pulp production at the site.

China Is Expected to Be Dominating Country for Kraftliners Market Followed by United States

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest consumer for brown kraftliners owing to rapid urbanization and evolving logistics industry. China, India, and ASEAN countries are expected to witness a rise in the consumption of brown kraftliners due to high production rate and increased exporting of products to foreign regions.

Global Brown Kraftliners Market: Segmentation

Brown kraftliners are used in manufacturing of different types of packaging products for wrapping and coating. Brown kraftliners market is segmented by basis weight and end-user industry.

On the basis of basis weight, the global brown kraftliners market has been segmented into:

Up to 100 GSM

101 GSM to 150 GSM

151 GSM to 200 GSM

201 GSM to 250 GSM

More than 251 GSM

On the basis of end use, the global brown kraftliners market has been segmented into: