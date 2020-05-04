CHEMICAL LOGISTIC MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report focuses on the global Chemical logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemical logistic development in United States, Europe and China.
A safe and reliable Logistics system is an important aspect of chemical industry. The manufacturing and consumption geography of the chemical industry are mostly separated apart. Therefore the chemical logistic has its part in the efficient, competitive and sustainable market development of the chemical industries. Chemical logistics are generally responsive, supple and adaptable; provide innovative service to respond to market changes rapidly and efficiently.
The rising chemical market and shifting of the chemical manufactures from its traditional centers to the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East has boosted the global chemical logistic market over the years. With growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with surging urbanization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has raised the demand of organized upstream as well as downstream chemical logistic supply chain. The market of chemical logistic in developed region is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly anticipated from the newly developed oil and gas production sites such as Appaloosa oilfield, Big Foot oilfield (Gulf of Mexico), and Baldpate in North America and Cawdor offshore oil fields, Bøyla oil field and Statfjord field in Europe.
In 2017, the global Chemical logistic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dow
INEOS
SABIC
DB Schenker
Norbert Dentressangle
Dupre
Brenntag
Univar
CSX
Schneider National
BDP International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pipelines Transport
Rail Transport
Road Transport
Intermodal Transport
Sea Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil And Gas
Pesticide And Fertilizer Manufacturing
Liquid Chemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Chemical logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Chemical logistic development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Chemical logistic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Pipelines Transport
1.4.3 Rail Transport
1.4.4 Road Transport
1.4.5 Intermodal Transport
1.4.6 Sea Transport
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Chemical logistic Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil And Gas
1.5.3 Pesticide And Fertilizer Manufacturing
1.5.4 Liquid Chemical
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Chemical logistic Market Size
2.2 Chemical logistic Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Chemical logistic Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Chemical logistic Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Chemical logistic Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Chemical logistic Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Chemical logistic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Chemical logistic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Chemical logistic Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Chemical logistic Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Chemical logistic Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.1.4 Dow Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Dow Recent Development
12.2 INEOS
12.2.1 INEOS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.2.4 INEOS Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 INEOS Recent Development
12.3 SABIC
12.3.1 SABIC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.3.4 SABIC Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.4 DB Schenker
12.4.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.4.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.5 Norbert Dentressangle
12.5.1 Norbert Dentressangle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.5.4 Norbert Dentressangle Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Norbert Dentressangle Recent Development
12.6 Dupre
12.6.1 Dupre Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.6.4 Dupre Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dupre Recent Development
12.7 Brenntag
12.7.1 Brenntag Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.7.4 Brenntag Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Brenntag Recent Development
12.8 Univar
12.8.1 Univar Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.8.4 Univar Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Univar Recent Development
12.9 CSX
12.9.1 CSX Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.9.4 CSX Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 CSX Recent Development
12.10 Schneider National
12.10.1 Schneider National Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Chemical logistic Introduction
12.10.4 Schneider National Revenue in Chemical logistic Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Schneider National Recent Development
12.11 BDP International
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
