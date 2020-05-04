Chocolate Bar Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Chocolate Bar Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Chocolates are commonly bought on an impulsive decision made by the buyer so packaging plays a vital role in sales of chocolate bars. Chocolate is a heat sensitive product hence chocolate requires packaging that particularly addresses the issue of maintaining quality in high temperature. Commonly multilayer packaging is used for packaging of chocolate bars. Chocolate bars have a primary layer of very thin aluminum foil wrapped by a thin film of paper and a secondary packaging of plastic wrapper or a box. An aluminum layer is to protect the chocolate in case external packaging gets damaged, and secondary packaging is used by manufacturers for brand building and for communicating with the consumers about the product and the company. Chocolate is consumed as a luxury product and as a common snack. Packaging manufacturer uses different packaging type and designs to justify the end use of the chocolate bars. Regardless of the age chocolate is enjoyed by everyone across the world. However, as chocolates are not an essential part of diet, its demand in any region is co-related to the consumer disposable income and lifestyle in the region.

Chocolate Bar Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The innovations in packaging play a significant role in improving the marketability of a product. Packaging market is estimated to be around US$ 824 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The use of chocolates for any celebrations and occasions is the key driver for supporting the demand for chocolate while influencing chocolate bar packaging market. The need of protecting the chocolate from losing its integrity during transit and storing chocolate packaging can play a vital role. The ability of packaging to categorizing the chocolate as a luxury consumable or a regular snack can support the chocolate bar packaging market. However, not being considered as a healthy snack for regular consumption the demand for chocolate bar packaging market may not proliferate. The function in the disposable income of a region may affect the demand for the chocolate in that region while significantly hampering the chocolate packaging market. However, the increasing influence of the western culture in the eastern world can increase the consumption of the chocolate while providing new opportunities for the chocolate bar packaging market.

Chocolate Bar Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Chocolate bar packaging market is segmented by material type and by packaging type.

Based on the types of materials used, chocolate bar packaging market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastic

LDPE

PVC

PET

PE

Foil

Aluminum

Based on the types of packaging, chocolate bar packaging market is segmented into:

Wrappers

Boxes

Secondary packaging (Pouches, Bags)



Chocolate Bar Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global chocolate bar packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Western Europe and Latin America region is expected to contribute for the major portion of chocolate bar packaging market over the forecast period owing to the cultural practices and consumer lifestyle supporting the demand for chocolates in the region. APEJ region is expected to follow the Western Europe owing to the presence of densely populated areas in the region. The demand for chocolate bar packaging market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate. While MEA and Eastern Europe is expected to exhibit a sluggish demand for chocolate bar packaging market over the forecast period.

Chocolate Bar Packaging Market- Key Players:

Some major players of the chocolate bar packaging market are Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., ATP – Engineering & Packaging, S.L, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Shantou Weiyi Packaging Co., Ltd., Baoding City Zhenghui Printing & Packing Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Dingqi Pack Co., Limited, Wenzhou Guoxin Packaging Co., Ltd., NITTOPACK CO., LTD., Tianjin Gorgeous Packing Material Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Proyu Technology Co., Limited, Jiangyin Sunkey Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.

