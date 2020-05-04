Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Treatment Market Growth Analysis And Global Overview Available In New Report

Constipation can be defined as reduced stool frequency or difficulty in passing stool. The frequency may be reduced to less than three times a week. Reduced or difficult stool passage includes hard lumpy stools, incomplete bowel movements, straining, incomplete evacuation, and need for manual removal of stool. Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) can be defined as more chronic or severe continuation of these above symptoms.

Many times the cause of constipation is unclear or unknown and not because of underlying illness or medication. As cause of constipation is unclear, it is called idiopathic constipation. Often chronic idiopathic constipation is indicated with multiple symptoms. The repeatedly occurring most common symptoms include abdominal discomfort, bloating, gas pain, incomplete evacuation, hard stool, and straining at the time of bowel movement.

Chronic idiopathic constipation occurs without an identifiable cause. Several factors contribute to constipation including change in water balance and motility in colon. The rate at which muscles in colon contract to help pass through the stool is referred as motility. If colon absorbs more water, the stool can be hard, dry, and difficult to pass. The infrequent bowel movement could be due to dry, hard stool leading to chronic idiopathic constipation. If motility is slower down, the stool movement can be difficult to pass which results in infrequent bowel movement. This slow movement results in more water absorption and leads to hard, dry stool. A survey found chronic idiopathic constipation common in 56% women, 44% men. It has been observed more common in adult aged or older people. Out of patients suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation only 12% are medically diagnosed and 40% are actively seeking treatment. Increasing incidence, prevalence, and growing awareness can be considered the major factors driving the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market. Rising prescription opioid consumption, increasing geriatric population, rising health care expenditure, launch of targeted medicines, and growing awareness are likely to drive the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market during the forecast period.

The global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been segmented based on type, type of administration, region, and distribution channel. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into pharmacological treatment and non-pharmacological treatment. Pharmacological treatment consists of stool softener, laxatives, bulk forming agents, emollients, osmotic agents, chloride channel activators, and others. Based on type of administration, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been categorized into oral and parenteral. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been divided into independent pharmacies, drug stores, and hospital pharmacies. The data obtained from the National Center for Biotechnology Information revealed that 4 million people in the U.S. have frequent constipation, corresponding to prevalence of 2%. The laxatives and stool softeners segments are expected to account for major share of the global chronic constipation market during the forecast period in comparison to other class of drugs.

Geographically, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold major share of the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market owing to significant percentage of population suffering from CIC. Europe was the second largest market for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment due to high prevalence rate. India, China, and Japan are likely to fuel the growth of the global chronic idiopathic constipation market in Asia Pacific. Abbott Gut-Health Survey reported that 14% people in India suffer from constipation. Mexico and Brazil are the high potential growth markets in Latin America because of improvement of medical infrastructure.

Major players in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, C. B. Fleet Company, Inc., Daewoong Co. Ltd., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

