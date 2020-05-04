Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Sophisticated Performance 2025

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Snapshot

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is alluded to as a non-Sanger based high throughput DNA sequencing innovation. This term is particularly used to characterize a few present day and progressed sequencing advancements, for instance, Proton/PGM sequencing, SOLiD sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, and Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, among several others. The growing deployment of cutting edge genetic sequence investigation in different fields of clinical research because of the simultaneous fall in base combine mapping costs is a high effect rendering factor for stable development. Various disease scientists have considered the noteworthy significance of this innovation in oncology and contributed endeavors for improvement of bioinformatics calculations to be used for malignancy screening and tests advancement.

Vital activities embraced by the governments for R&D in oncology is additionally an anticipated driving variable for development. Gives and advances have likewise been given by the governments and subsidizing bodies to limit the crevice between genomic grouping examination stages improvement and their execution in oncology inquire about. Moreover, tumor related consumptions are expected to rise essentially subsequently affecting the appropriation of second era sequencing stages with the end goal of indicative observing and theranostics applications. Several oncologist also think that in the years ahead, next generation sequencing along with many companion diagnostics are anticipated to play a noteworthy role in the field of personalized diagnostics and therapeutics. Thus extensively intensifying the demand for these type of platforms.

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Overview

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is referred to as a non-Sanger based high throughput DNA sequencing technology. This term is specifically used to define several modern and advanced sequencing technologies such as SOLiD sequencing, Proton / PGM sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, and Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, among others. Billions of strands of DNA can be chained in parallel, substantially yielding more throughput and decreasing the requirement for methods for fragment cloning, often employed Sanger genome sequencing. Next generation sequencing enabled cataloging of the genomic outlook of numerous oncogenes is likely to pave way for the investigation of pathway leading to the occurrence of several diseases. The widespread applications of next generation sequencing is expected to bolster the use of multi gene sequencing.

The report is an investigation in the growth of the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market over the last couple of years and in the coming years. The market research publication further reasons out the causes of the changes in the market across the globe. It does this so by presenting an evaluation of the dynamics and the trends prevalent from the last few years and the ones that are likely to retain an impact during the forecast period. The Porter’s five forces analysis is being taken into consideration for the analysts to provide a clear view of the vendor landscape to the readers. Mergers, agreements, acquisitions, and other partnerships have also been highlighted in the report. The study further delves into the working of the various leading companies along with the information on the products, strategies, and shares of the companies in question.

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for clinical oncology next generation sequencing is expected to be benefitted by the growing use of advanced genetic sequencing analysis in several fields of clinical research owing to the simultaneous fall in the costs of base pair mapping and is likely to render high impact on the market over the coming years. Many cancer researchers have warranted the importance of NGS technology in the field of clinical oncology and have also invested efforts for creating bioinformatics algorithms to be used for cancer test development and screening.

Numerous oncologists also believe that over the coming years, next generation sequencing in combination with companion diagnostics is anticipated to play a crucial role in personalized therapeutics and diagnostics, thus exponentially triggering the demand for these platforms in clinical oncology. Moreover, loans and grants provided by governments for the purpose of research and development is also expected to bode well for the market’s growth in the near future. It has also been expected that with the rise in expenditure for cancer research, the adoption of clinical oncology next generation sequencing will also magnify. However, time consuming process and data interpretation is expected to act as major bottleneck in the growth of the market.

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global market for clinical oncology next generation sequencing can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to emerge as a prominent region supplementing the market’s growth owing to strategic initiatives taken up by the governments in the region. Other regions are also anticipated to support the growth of the market with early adoption of the technologies.

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as DNASTAR Inc., Roche, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen NV, CLC Bio, Biomatters Ltd., and Pacific Bioscience, among several others are likely to establish a strong position in the market with their services and products.