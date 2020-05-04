Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Rising Significance of High Speed Bandwidth and Technological Advancement across the World Driving the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market

According to a new market report titled Coherent Optical Equipment Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026, published by Transparency Market Research the global coherent optical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 34,599.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, high internet penetration, and presence of a large number of optical equipment providers are anticipated to drive the coherent optical equipment market in North America.

Rising Significance of High Speed Bandwidth and Technological Advancement across the World Driving the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market

Increasing adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations, and IT modernization is expected to boost the coherent optical equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62211

Both North America and Europe are mature regions of the market, due to high awareness about coherent optical equipment among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for coherent optical equipment providers in the near future.

Attracted by the increasingly expanding coherent optical equipment market, many small and large scale vendors are investing in coherent optical equipment in order to improve data transmission speed and reduce power consumption and cover a wider area in metros as well as in urban areas. Product innovation and upgrade of research and development are constantly taking place in the coherent optical equipment market. For instance, in January 2017, Infinera Corporation introduced the XTS-3300 and XTS-3600 meshponders for subsea networks, and upgraded its DTN-X XTC series to 12 terabits per second (Tb/s) of non-blocking optical transport network (OTN) switching with a new 1.2 Tb/s subsea line card.