Compressed Natural Gas Market Outlook 2025: Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Biomethane – cleaned up biogas from anaerobic digestion or landfills – can be used. In recent years, the share of natural gas in the global energy mix has drastically increased. The compressed natural gas (CNG) is used widely in heavy duty transportation vehicles due to affordability and eco-friendliness. With the rise in the environmental issues such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer many nations across the globe have started using CNG in power production. The global market is valued at 16200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 48200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025. Key players include: National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gazprom, NEOgas, Trillium CNG, China Natural Gas, Pakistan State Oil, J-W Power Company, GNVert, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP P.L.C, Total S.A, Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Statoil ASA, ConocoPhillips Co., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Southwestern Energy Company, Chesapeake. Market Segment by Type: Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG) Market Segment by Applications, Compressed Natural Gas market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users: Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

