Content Distribution Platform Market – Advancement in Artificial Intelligence is Expected to Drive Future Opportunities

Content distribution is a part of content management. Also known as online distribution of content, it is mainly used for marketing. Content distribution is the procedure of using a range of tools in order to distribute and promote content to the target audience. Content development is an important part of the marketing process for any company. Content is usually distributed in three channels, paid media, owned media, and earned media in the marketing field. Among many other factors, quality of content plays a vital role in search engine ranking and getting remarkable social media shares. If newly generated content is not promoted to the correct audience, any kind of work performed may prove to be useless.

Content distribution ensures that valuable content appears in front of precise users. Content distribution platforms are where consumers go for information and inspiration. Distributing relevant content to the right people at the right time is an integral part of content marketing. The first step to creating a content marketing distribution strategy is understanding the goal of the content marketing campaign. Moreover, to have an insight into the behavior of the target audience, one must know what type of content the audience is seeking, at what time, and which content distribution channel is preferred by them. All the above mentioned factors are driving the content distribution platform market at a significant rate.

As the count of small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly due to various initiatives around the globe need for content management for marketing these enterprises is also increasing. Content distribution also plays a major role in the marketing strategy of the organization as it is a vital part of the content distribution platform. Content distribution helps in building the audience, lift brand awareness, generate online sales, and generate leads in the marketing of the organization.

Content distribution ensures more sharing of the marketing content and generates more traffic for the website through the available content. A primary advantage of content distribution is that it can considerably increase the exposure of proprietary content. Expanding the reach of the content by earning coverage or paying for placements on trusted media outlets can drive significantly more social shares.

However, the constantly increasing size of data might be a hindrance, thus restraining the market growth. However, advancements in analytics, business intelligence, and artificial intelligence are expected to drive future opportunities for the content distribution platform market.

The content distribution platform market can be segmented based on content type, component, end-user, enterprise size, and geography. In terms of content type, the content distribution platform market can be classified into machine data (IoT data), transaction data, customer data, and mobile data. Based on component, the market can be divided into software, hardware, and services. In terms of end-user, the content distribution platform market is categorized into financial services, healthcare, education, non-profit organizations, and oil & energy. Based on enterprise size, the market can be divided into small enterprise, medium enterprise, and large enterprise.

