Corrugated Pallets Market | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Modern lifestyle has led to the rise of many trends, one of which is to get things done ‘on demand’. Technology integration has resulted in many possibilities in the past few decades, such as – getting bank work done on our phones, making reservations without ever having to step out, and the likes. This has created a new generation of consumers with significantly different habits than those, two decades ago. In this changed environment, one of the things that many suppliers desire is ‘on demand packaging’

Corrugated Pallets are one such way of packaging, which are considered 100% recyclable and easily disposable. The global corrugated pallets market is gaining traction due to the increased emphasis of suppliers on sustainability. The modern consumer is aware of the impact of packaging materials on the environment, thanks to the internet and other sources, leading to an increased number of consumers desiring solutions with minimal impact on the planet. As a result, suppliers look for ways to reduce impact on the environment throughout the supply chain.

Corrugated Pallets market: Dynamics

The global packaging market has transformed over the past few years, and so has the variety of goods that are transported. Over the years, pallets have been used to safely transport and store raw corrugated material. Wood Pallet used to be the standard solution used by logistics companies. However, with the recent increase in concerns of environmental impact of materials, corrugated pallets have been introduced as a successor to wood pallets, and are quickly gathering steam, owing to their environment friendly characteristics.

The key factors that are expected to act as drivers for the global corrugated pallets market are – easy disposability, properties such as water resistance, high durability, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, strength, ease of handling, better cost efficiency than wood, ability to survive the entire supply chain, and shipment compliance with ISPM 15. Their fully recyclable nature is known to negate the problems of landfills, which are a global environmental concern. All these properties increase the preference for corrugated pallets among suppliers.

Other minor factors that work in their favor are their light weight, as compared to wood, which helps reduce shipping costs, thereby making them the perfect alternative. It is anticipated that with the increasing awareness among consumers regarding environment and sustainability, more suppliers will shift to sustainable solutions such as corrugated pallets. Despite all these factors, some of the reasons why there may be a hindrance to the growth of the global corrugated pallets market are – increasing popularity of alternate environment friendly corrugated solutions such as octabins and corrugated cardboard boxes, which are also considered environment friendly alternatives to wood and metals.