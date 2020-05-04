Digital Therapeutic Devices Market is Projected to Report a CAGR of 15.6% During the 2017-2025 Forecast Period

Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market: Snapshot

In a highly competitive global digital therapeutic devices market, savvy players are focused on collaborations and partnerships to improve their technical expertise for competitive gains. Established players are also tapping into the emerging economies of Asia Pacific that have vast growth potential in the digital therapeutic devices space.

The global digital therapeutic devices market is primarily driven by the rising use of technology for treating medical conditions. The demand for technologically advanced products for treating medical conditions coupled with rising disposable incomes is positively influencing the global digital therapeutic devices market. Several governments are also supporting the adoption of digital therapeutic devices that marks a significant change from traditional healthcare practices.

On the downside, the high price factor and risk of data breach are slowing the adoption of digital therapeutic devices.

According to projections by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global digital therapeutic devices market will expand at impressive CAGR of 15.6% during the 2017-2025 forecast period. At this pace, the market will attract a revenue valuation of US$2,082.3 mn by the end of 2025 from US$590.8 mn in 2016.

Treatment/Care Application Segment to Remain Attractive through 2025

Based on product, the global digital therapeutic devices market has been segmented into pain management devices, respiratory therapy devices, rehabilitation devices, and insulin pumps. Among them, the segment of insulin pumps constituted the leading market share in 2016 due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. In terms of application, the digital therapeutic devices market has been segmented into preventive and treatment/care. Of the two, treatment/care is anticipated to hold the leading share and display a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The segments of the global digital therapeutic devices market depending upon end user are B2C and B2B. While B2C is further segmented into patients and caregivers, B2B is sub-segmented into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. B2B held the leading market share in 2016 on the back of increasing adoption of digital therapeutic devices by employers and health insurance companies for ease of processing medical claims.

