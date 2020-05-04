External Storage Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of External Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

External storage, also called as auxiliary storage or secondary storage, comprises of all addressable data storage that do not belong to the computer’s main storage or memory. Such devices are not permanently fixed inside a computer. They offer advantages such as enhanced data storage capacity, portability, and data backup options.

In recent years, external storage market witnessed a significant year-on-year growth, mainly due to due to increased spending in storage technology across communications, media and banking verticals along with residential sector, especially in emerging economies.

Market Overview:

After an initial slowdown in 2014, the demand for external storage picked up with customer preference shifting to low-cost storage solutions. This shift has resulted in a loss of share for large storage vendors at the expense of smaller providers.

External storage systems involves range of techniques such as magnetic storage, optical storage, solid state storage and smart cloud devices.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13102

Market Dynamics:

External storage tools are crucial components of modern businesses. The growth of external storage market is driven by factors such as increasing uptake of digital transformation projects across organizations, momentum in the adoption of hybrid & all flash arrays, increased government spending in advanced storage technologies and growing volumes of data due to increasing workloads (such as VDI, OLTP and DB) across verticals.

Additionally, increasing number of enterprises are shifting to procure external storage solutions from by small storage vendors, offering better capacity/performance with competitive prices. Enterprises are allocating significant share of their budgets for external storage solutions and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the external storage market.

However, advanced technologies such as software-defined storage and hyper-converged infrastructure are expected to cannibalize traditional external storage market, and is expected to have a large impact during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global External Storage market is mainly classified on the basis of type of storage technique, end user and regions.

On the basis of type of storage technique, global external storage market is segmented into police optical storage (CD/DVD and blue-ray), solid state storage & flash memory devices (memory cards, memory stticks), smart cloud devices, and external hard drives.

On the basis of verticals the market is segmented as commercial (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, hospitals, media & entertainment, law firms, education, government institutions and others) and residential.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players in the global external Storage market include of Netapp, EMC Corporation (Dell), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Seagate Technology LLC, Pure Storage, Inc., Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

In recent years, external storage systems vendors have witnessed a decline in revenues due to a slowdown in hardware sales, majorly due to increasing competition from smaller vendors and flash-storage startups.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13102

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

• Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

• Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

• Prospects of each segment

• Overall current and possible future size of the market

• Growth pace of the market

• Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

• Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

• Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

• Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

• Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]