Failure Analysis Equipment Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.5% between 2014 and 2020 in Semiconductor Application

A new report has been published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Failure Analysis Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”. TMR, a market intelligence company based in the U.S., states in its report that the global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry was estimated to be worth US$1.28 billion in 2013 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2014 and 2020.Failure analysis is termed as an engineering approach to uncover how and why a component or equipment is not working in the desired manner. For the most part, failures are brought about because of manufacturing defects, improper maintenance, assembly errors, misuse or abuse, design errors, fastener failure, improper material, unforeseen operating conditions, improper heat treatments, inadequate quality assurance, casting discontinuities, and inadequate environmental protection\control.

According to this TMR report, on the basis of equipment, the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry is segmented into scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM), focused ion beam system (FIB), dual beam (FIB/SEM) systems, and transmission electron microscope (TEM). Focused ion beam system (FIB) equipment represented a large portion of worldwide market revenue in 2013, due to the diverse usage of this equipment. On the other hand, dual beam systems (FIB/SEM) are likely to develop at the highest pace in the forthcoming years owing to their numerous advantages upon single-beam FIB systems. The segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast horizon. In terms of customers, the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry is segmented into fab failure analysis (FA) labs, fabless FA labs, specialty labs, and others. Fab FA labs present world-class analysis with the assistance of skilled and multi-disciplinary analysis teams, which use sophisticated equipment.

This TMR report states that the increasing investments in education and research infrastructure across the world coupled with development of the semiconductor industry are boosting the global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, etc. are further anticipated to aid the development of the failure analysis equipment market. However, rising costs of failure analysis equipment lead to a decreased adoption rate, particularly in Asia Pacific. This hampers growth of the failure analysis equipment market to a great degree.

As per this TMR research report, the global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific was the biggest revenue generator and constituted over half of the global market in 2013. The dominance of Asia Pacific is because of enormous growth in semiconductor technologies in the countries in Asia Pacific, in addition to growing investments in research and education infrastructure.

Major players across the four regional segments of the global failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL, Ltd.

