First Aid Kit Packaging Market- HART Outdoor announced the intention to exhibit new first aid kit packaging for sports and adventures

According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, titled “First Aid Kit Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027,” increasing adoption of first aid kit packaging in the automotive industry and compliance for first aid kits in workplace are projected to accelerate the demand for the first aid kit packaging market across the globe during 2019-2027. The revenue generated by the global first aid kit packaging market has been projected to be around US$ 282.6 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of market value during 2019-2027.

Key players operating in the global first aid kit packaging market include Crownhill Packaging, A2B Plastics Ltd., First Aid Supplies Pte Ltd., The Durham Manufacturing Company, Reliance Medical Ltd., Gaggione, Fieldtex Products Inc. Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., SYSPAL Ltd, Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only Inc.), Honeywell Industrial Safety USA Inc., Masune First Aid, Inc., Crest Medical Ltd. Cintas Corporation, Lifeline First Aid LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Global first aid kit packaging market volume is expected to expand 1.4X from 2018 to 2027

In the global first aid kit packaging market report, manufacturers and converters with large manufacturing capacities and known brand names from different geographical regions are profiled. The company description, market and production strategies, product portfolio, company revenue, and segmental revenue of key players in the first aid kit packaging market are evaluated in the competitive landscape.

Request PDF Sample for More Information about this industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60012

Some of the recent product-level developments in the first aid kit packaging market –

At the beginning of 2019, HART Outdoor announced the intention to exhibit new first aid kit packaging for sports and adventures at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver. New first aid kit packaging is a durable nylon bag explicitly designed for rugged outdoor activities.

In February 2018, Higher Gear Products® LLC introduced a new product, the Higher Gear Products First Aid Kit which is available on the Amazon Marketplace for sale. The first aid kit packaging pouch is designed as an accessory for home, vehicle, workplace, classroom, outdoor adventures, and vacation travel.

In August 2017, the innovative start-up from New York, Mobilize Rescue System, introduced smart first aid kit packaging which is the integration of technology and first aid accessories which prioritize medical emergencies and suggest a treatment process.

In the global first aid kit packaging market report, we have analysed specific strategies followed by significant players to sustain in the first aid kit packaging market. The competitive dashboard with the comparative analysis of key players is described in the global report for the first aid kit packaging market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com