Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2025

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.FACTS is defined by the IEEE as "a power electronic based system and other static equipment that provide control of one or more AC transmission system parameters to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability."The market is concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA, Asia-Pacific and Europe.The leading manufactures mainly are ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC and Hyosung. ABB is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2017.There are mainly three type product of market: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation and Others.Geographically, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 46% in 2017. The next is Asia-Pacific.The market was valued at 1160 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1770 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .This report presents the worldwide market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025) Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type, Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Market Concentration Rate Market Segment by Type, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation

Others Market Segment by Applications: Metal Industry

Railway

Mining

Utilities

Important Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market info available throughout this report: -Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market. -Embryonic opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers. -Comprehensive data showing Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided. -Business profiles, product analysis, commerce ways in which, rising market segments and comprehensive analysis of Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market. -Challenges for the new entrants, trends, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) industry drivers. -Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions. -Key taking part in regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) beside their major countries are careful throughout this report. -Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream trade.

