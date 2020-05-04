Global Driving Protection Gear Market is anticipated to reach US$ 10111.7 Mn by 2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Driving Protection Gear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report on the global driving protection gear market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global driving protection gear market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (‘000 Units) across different geographies.

Global Driving Protection Gear Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Across the world there is rise in two wheeler death rates. This has increased the usage of two wheeler and motor cycle helmets. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety, 2018 by WHO (World Health Organization), in the top ten countries having the largest number of two and three wheelers, motorcycles comprise above 70.0% of national vehicle fleet. As per WHO, correct helmet usage can lead to 42.0% reduction in the risk of fatal injuries and 69.0% reduction in the risk of head injuries.

In 2017, in the U.S., the market share of motorcycles was only 3.0% of the total U.S. registered vehicles, but the share of traffic fatalities involving motorcycles have remained consistent from 14.0% in 2008 to 14.0% in 2017. Thus, motorcycle helmets are the most important safety product for a motorcycle rider. This is driving the demand for two wheeler helmets across the world.

Global Driving Protection Gear Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global driving protection gear market by segmenting it in terms of product type, material type, vehicle type, consumer group, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the driving protection gear market has been classified into helmet, armor, gloves, knee protection, elbow protection, and others. The others category includes driving goggles, kidney belt, etc. Based on material type, the market has been segmented into leather, synthetic, and natural fibers. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into two wheelers and four wheelers.Based on consumer group, the market is classified into men and women and in terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for driving protection gear products and prevailing and future trends in the market. We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of driving protection gear products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The regional driving protection gear markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Global Driving Protection Gear Market: Competitive Landscape

The global driving protection gear market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.

The report includes detailed analysis of the global driving protection gear market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, driving protection gear regulations in various geographies, and consumer behavior. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global driving protection gearmarket.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global driving protection gear market including Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, Fox Head Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, Lemans Corporation, Sparco S.p.A,Leatt Corporation, EVS Sports, Troy Lee Designs, and OMP Racing S.p.A.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments in the driving protection gearmarket.

The global driving protection gear market is segmented as below:

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, by Product Type

Helmet

Armor

Gloves

Knee Protection

Elbow Protection

Others

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, by Material Type

Leather

Synthetic

Natural Fibers

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, by Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Four Wheelers

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

