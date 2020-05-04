Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025
A mobile energy storage system can provide much needed additional generation, peak shifting and grid support services at short notice, for short time periods or seasonally.For flexibility the mobile energy storage system is offered both trailer mounted and as a standalone container delivered by side loader.
In 2018, the global Mobile Energy Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aquion Energy
Green Charge
LG Chem
Panasonic
NEC Energy Solutions
NRG Energy
Amperex Technology
Boston Power
China Aviation Lithium Battery
EnerSys
GE Energy Storage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Li-ion battery
Sodium-based battery
Lead-acid battery
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
