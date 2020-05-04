Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A mobile energy storage system can provide much needed additional generation, peak shifting and grid support services at short notice, for short time periods or seasonally.For flexibility the mobile energy storage system is offered both trailer mounted and as a standalone container delivered by side loader.

In 2018, the global Mobile Energy Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Aquion Energy

Green Charge

LG Chem

Panasonic

NEC Energy Solutions

NRG Energy

Amperex Technology

Boston Power

China Aviation Lithium Battery

EnerSys

GE Energy Storage

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Li-ion battery

Sodium-based battery

Lead-acid battery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

