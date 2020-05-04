Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Expected to Reach US$ 149.30 Bn by 2027

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors, such as increasing complexity of customer, sales and other operational data of SMEs as well as large enterprises.

Advantages offered by SAP digital services and increased adoption of ERP and CRM solutions across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to boost the global SAP digital services ecosystem market in the next few years.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=65390

Europe market to witness prominent growth, followed by Asia Pacific

In terms of revenue, Europe accounted for a significant share of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market in 2018. The region witnesses presence of a large number of SAP partners, due to increase in the adoption of SAP ERP solutions by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of on-premise and cloud-based SAP solutions in major economies in the region such as India and China. Moreover, penetration of SAP digital services is significantly low in countries of Asia than those in Europe, due to high costs associated with SAP solutions and services. However, with the increasing adoption of SAP solutions by small and medium enterprises in the region, penetration of SAP services in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Among the top 55 SAP partners included in the report, Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, and Capgemini are market leaders in terms of SAP digital service and solution offerings. These companies held a collective market share of approximately 12% in 2018. Moreover, Europe is home to the largest number of SAP partners. It is followed by the U.S. The company profiling of key players operating in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market includes company financials, revenue generated from SAP services, SAP-certified employees, SAP partner type, SAP engagement type, and SAP solutions and services delivered for the year 2017.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=65390

The top 55 partners operating in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market and profiled in the report are Accenture, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Atos SE, T-Systems International GmbH, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Itelligence AG, HCL Technologies Limited, NTT DATA, PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp), Tech Mahindra Limited, All for One Steeb AG, Seidor, OpenText Corp., Allgeier ES, CGI Inc., Birlasoft Limited (KPIT and Subsidiaries), Cisco Systems, Inc. (AppDynamics), FUJITSU LIMITED, ABeam Consulting Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Neoris, EPAM Systems, Inc., SNP SE, Systex Corporation, Cenit AG, SOA PEOPLE SAS, The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink, Inc., VIEWNEXT SA, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Ctac N.V., ICM.S S.r.l., CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG, OSIsoft Inc., Origo, Pearl Norge AS, Augusta Reeves, Utopia Global Inc., IPS Co., Ltd., Backoffice Associates Llc, AgilityWorks Limited, Advanced Applications GmbH, Computer Systems Integration Ltd., 2BM A/S, Implema AB, APPLIUM SAS, Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co., Ltd., Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd, and Vistex, Inc.