Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Smart Building Automation Systems Market:

Executive Summary

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

This report focuses on the global Smart Building Automation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Building Automation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Delta Controls

Robert Bosch GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Performance Mechanical Group

Novar

Trane

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lighting Control Systems

HVAC Control Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Building Automation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Building Automation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Building Automation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Lighting Control Systems

1.4.3 HVAC Control Systems

1.4.4 Security & Access Control Systems

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size

2.2 Smart Building Automation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Building Automation Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Building Automation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Building Automation Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Building Automation Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International

12.1.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.2 Johnson Controls

12.2.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.3 Siemens AG

12.3.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.4 Delta Controls

12.4.1 Delta Controls Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Delta Controls Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Delta Controls Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Carrier Corporation

12.6.1 Carrier Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Carrier Corporation Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Carrier Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Schneider Electric SE

12.7.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

12.8 Performance Mechanical Group

12.8.1 Performance Mechanical Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Performance Mechanical Group Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Performance Mechanical Group Recent Development

12.9 Novar

12.9.1 Novar Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Novar Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Novar Recent Development

12.10 Trane

12.10.1 Trane Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Trane Revenue in Smart Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Trane Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

