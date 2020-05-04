Gold Mining Market 2025 key players : Gold Corp, Barrick Gold, and Newcrest Mining

Global Gold Mining Market: Overview

A variety of techniques are typically used to obtain gold from gold ores in the ground. They are: placer mining, sluicing, gold panning, dredging, hard-rock mining, rocker box, and by product mining. Gold mining has been carried out since ages and is a flourishing market even today. The high demand for gold as a potential mode of investment and the use of gold for making jewelry comprise two main factors driving the demand for gold across countries all over the world. Gold mining is mostly carried by large corporations. However, there are independent operations being carried out by smaller players.

Global Gold Mining Market: Key Trends

It has been found that producer hedging or forward selling of future production will affect the volume of gold which is being supplied in markets annually. As mine production is a long process, wherein the time period from mine discovery to actual production is extremely long, the mine lifecycle and project development timeline are very long. In order to manage project cost or debt servicing, gold miners often lock in a particular price for their gold production in future. Commitments such as these are bound to affect the amount of gold that enters the market. On a positive note however, there has been a reduction in the term of hedging agreements, which in the previous decades had a huge impact on the supply levels.

Global Gold Mining Market: Market Potential

Despite the fact that substantial new discoveries are rare and the production level is also constrained, the mining of gold has witnessed a significant rise in the last couple of years. Gold is one of the key factors contributing to the economic growth of various countries. Several gold mining projects are anticipated to go operational in the coming years and this will increase the production of gold. Growing prices and political instability will generate a high demand for gold and will fuel gold mining. Gold is perceived as a secure investment with high returns and this will create a heightened demand for gold in the years to come. Gold is now being used in technology and in electronics, which will further their demand. The central banks are also demanding gold in increasing amount, pushing miners to dig gold.

Global Gold Mining Market: Regional Outlook

Gold has been mined across all regions except Antarctica. Gold resources are increasingly becoming geographically diverse as compared to the concentrated supply from South Africa few decades ago. While the World’s major source of gold is South Africa, China emerged as the leading producer of gold in 2016, making a significant contribution to the total production of gold annually. Expanding consumer electronics industry is fueling the demand for gold in Asia Pacific. The rising disposable income of the people in China will also help the market to grow. However, the dominance of one particular region cannot be pinned down in case of gold mining. Russia is emerging as a key producer of gold in Europe. Some of the other key producers of gold include, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Peru, the US, Uzbekistan, and Papua New Guinea.

Global Gold Mining Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players within the global gold mining market are Gold Corp, Barrick Gold, and Newcrest Mining. Some of the factors challenging players in the market include a lack of substantial discovery, cost pressure, and reduced project pipeline. The concept of responsible mining is also forcing gold miners to follow environmental and safety standards

