Heavy-Duty Corrugated Boxes Market: Share Set for Broad Growth by 2027 | Ameripak, Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Stora Enso Oyj Rengo Co., Ltd.

The global logistics industry is expected to witness impressive growth, owing to increased export and import activities between countries. The evolving logistics industry is boosting the demand for sustainable and reusable packaging products that can carry heavy loads. Heavy-duty corrugated boxes are designed to satisfy the varying needs of the logistics industry to ship products over long distances. The ability to fold, easily dispose off, and absorb shocks during transportation are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the heavy-duty corrugated boxes market. The introduction of new transport corridors across the globe for international trade is acting as a key factor towards the growth of the logistics industry. Revised and favorable regulations by the World Trade Organization (WTO) create more opportunities for logistics service providers and domestic manufacturers to sell their products in lucrative marketplaces. The growing logistics and shipping industry raises the need for secured and cost-efficient packaging and shipping containers. The demand for heavy-duty corrugated boxes is surging among the end users, owing to long-distance transportation needs. Heavy-duty corrugated boxes can be easily emptied and folded so as to consume less space.

Recycled Material to Dominate the Global Heavy-Duty Corrugated Boxes Market

With the rapid increase in the global demand for sustainable packaging solutions, heavy-duty corrugated boxes made up of recycled material has emerged as the perfect solution for the packaging of most products in consumer goods, automotive, chemicals, and other industries. Increased intolerance for plastic is expected to drive the demand for renewable and sustainable heavy-duty corrugated boxes in the market. The use of recycled materials in manufacturing is anticipated to decrease energy consumption in production and the final cost of heavy-duty corrugated boxes. Recycled materials are estimated to accounts for around 75% of the total heavy-duty corrugated boxes market.

Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Heavy-Duty Corrugated Boxes in Developing Regions

Emerging economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the heavy-corrugated boxes market. Industrialization provides a significant growth opportunity to the heavy-duty corrugated boxes market, since all industrial materials and machinery parts need to be supplied with proper packaging for the safe delivery of products. Due to industrialization, the production of goods also increases, and as such, the demand for heavy-duty corrugated boxes is also positively affected. India and China are the fastest growing economies in APEJ.

Global Heavy-duty Corrugated Boxes Market: Segmentation

The global heavy-duty corrugated boxes market has been segmented on the basis of grade type, board type, product type, and end-user industry.

On the basis of grade type, the global heavy-duty corrugated boxes market is segmented into:

Liner Kraftliner Testliner

Fluting Medium

Semi-Chemical Fluting

Recycled Fluting

On the basis of board type, the global heavy-duty corrugated boxes market is segmented into:

Single Wall Boxes / 3 Ply

Double Wall Boxes / 5 Ply

Triple Wall Boxes / 7 Ply

On the basis of product type, the global heavy-duty corrugated boxes market is segmented into:

Slotted Boxes

Folder Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Die Cut Boxes

On the basis of end-user industry, the global heavy-duty corrugated boxes market is segmented into: