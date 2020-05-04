IoT Integration Market analysis by Service Type, by Vertical

IoT Integration Market Research Report, by Services (Device and Platform Management, System Design and Architecture, Advisory Services, Database & Block Storage Management, Application Management Services, Third Party API Management Services, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Building, Energy & Utilities, and Smart Transportation) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

IoT integration refers to the set of services used to streamline and exchange data in an interconnected mesh of heterogeneous devices that are located across different geographies having different communications protocols, varied network, and numerous applications. It provides a unified view of data and related metrics to the relevant stakeholders in the organization. IoT integration assist in efficient management of business workflows.

IoT integration market is expected to grow from USD 778.4 million in 2017 to USD 4,066.79 million, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.06% during the forecast period. The rise in bring your own device and remote workplace management culture in organizations, growing need for data consistency, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations, and growing traction for risk mitigation drive the growth of IoT integration market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7312

Key players

The prominent players in the IoT integration market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), ATOS SE (France), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Capgemini SE (France), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SoftDEL (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Meshed (Australia), Intel Corporation (US), MuleSoft (US), DXC Technology (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Phitomas (Malaysia), and Allerin (US).

These players are adopting strategies such as partnership, agreement, and acquisition to increase their shares in the global IoT integration market. For instance, in 2019 Telefónica S.A. entered into an agreement with Microsoft Azure IoT to integrate its IoT connectivity platform with Microsoft Azure IoT Suite.

Regional Analysis

The global IoT Integration Market is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT integration market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the IoT integration market from 2019 to 2023 owing to early adoption of trending technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility by the end-users in the region. Furthermore, there is high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise. The region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Outlook

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global IoT Integration Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7312

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global IoT Integration Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global IoT Integration Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global IoT Integration Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global IoT Integration Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]