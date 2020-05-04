Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers Market | Global Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies and Upcoming Trends to 2023

Report Overview

The low-voltage circuit breakers market report consists of insights and upcoming trends likely to impact the decisions of product manufacturers. It is broken down into various segments on the basis of type and application with a granular analysis given with respect to trends. Regional analysis as well as their contribution to the market is noted. Opportunities, threats, and other factors having an influnece on the market are written in detail. Profiles of players and various strategies considered by them to maintain their status quo are assessed.

Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers Market Scenario

The global low-voltage circuit breakers market is expected to rise to a value of USD 1657.2 million by 2023, growing at a 4.54% CAGR over the forecast period. Dynamic analysis of the market is provided in the report to explain the role of the various factors working to create this movement in the global low-voltage circuit breakers market. Various economic factors affecting the market are profiled in the report, including a detailed elaboration on the market’s key growth drivers and restraints. The recent rise of infrastructural projects is likely to drive the market demand exponentially over the forecast period. Urgent need for automatic switches to ensure the uninterrupted power flow is expected to augur the low-voltage circuit breakers market growth till 2023. Mushrooming of commercial and industrial zones thanks to continuous developments in cities has warranted the need for circuit breakers.

Low-voltage circuit breakers are devices that automatically trip a circuit when a predetermined voltage limit is exceeded. Low-voltage circuit breakers are used for circuits rated at 600 volts or lower. Low-voltage circuit breakers act as a safety devices to prevent the overflow of high voltages into electronic circuitry and resultant damage, including fires and other highly avoidable occurrences. The primary usage of low-voltage circuit breakers is in residential and commercial construction to protect the circuitry in the building. The growing demand for electricity and widespread grid connectivity in developing regions is likely to be a major driver for the global low-voltage circuit breakers market over the forecast period. Several key governments have taken up long-term projects to provide electricity to all of their citizens, resulting in a growing demand for electrical components and devices.

Segmentation:

The global low-voltage circuit breakers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global low-voltage circuit breakers market is segmented into molded-case circuit breaker (MCCB), miniature circuit breaker (MCB), and air circuit breaker (ACB).

By application, the global low-voltage circuit breakers market is segmented into energy allocation, automatic circuit shutoff, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Eaton

Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co. Ltd.

Delixi, HangShen Electric

CHINT Group

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Fuji Electric FA Components and Systems Co. Ltd.

Changshu Switchgear Mfg Co. ltd.

Hager Group

Shanghai Electric Co. Ltd. (People’s Electric Appliance Factory).

Regional Analysis:

The global low-voltage circuit breakers market is segmented by region into North America, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the major regional segment of the global low-voltage circuit breakers market over the forecast period. The growing economic landscape in emerging APAC countries is likely to be a major driver for the global low-voltage circuit breaker market, as the number of urban users in Asia Pacific is increasing rapidly. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia are likely to play a crucial role in the development of the low-voltage circuit breakers market in the region, as these countries are on the way to steady economic development.

Europe and North America are also likely to remain key contributors to the global low-voltage circuit breakers market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for renovation of the electricity grid infrastructure, which is likely to lead to a rising demand for advanced devices such as low-voltage circuit breakers.

Intended Audience:

Power and energy associations

State and national regulatory authorities

Low Voltage Circuit breaker manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers

Government and research organizations

Distribution utilities

Companies in energy & power sector

