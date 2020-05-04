Pasted Open Mouth Bags Market by Top Key Players – Mondi Plc, Trombini Embalagens S.A., UNITED BAGS, INC., Gelpac Inc

Pasted open mouth bags are paper bags with at least one side closed. The bottom is pasted during manufacture. The other end is closed by the customer. The manner of closing may differ among gluing, sewing, and folding. They are usually intended to carry food products and raw materials. Amidst increased concerns regarding the type of packaging used, suppliers tend to incline toward packaging solutions that provide longer shelf life to products. Pasted open mouth bags are economical, easy to manufacture, handle and move, making them rank among the preferred choices of suppliers.

Pasted open mouth bags are also known to have a firm self-supporting base for display, are reliable and hygienic. One of the major drivers expected to give the global pasted open mouth drivers market a push, is customizability. Suppliers prefer such packaging solutions to increase brand awareness. The utility of such bags is presently limited, with the most popular use being serving as a baler bag for items like rice or sugar, with package sizes of a few pounds.

Global pasted open mouth bags market: Market Dynamics

The global packaging market has undergone significant change over the past few decades, creating a need for absolute customization. The advent of high quality digital printers opened the doors to a number of possibilities in the packaging world. Also, with the increasing awareness regarding the type of products and packaging they should prefer, suppliers tend to lay emphasis on eco-friendly and customizable solutions.

Some of the major characteristics that are expected to increase preference for pasted open mouth bags and help the global pasted open mouth bags market grow are – excellent odour protection, barrier protection, protection from moisture for products such as cement or chemicals. Suppliers have also introduced other features such as – customized printing and high quality graphics. Another characteristics feature which increases the appeal of pasted open mouth bags is their easy palletisation.

There are certain factors that are expected to act as hindrance to growth of the global pasted open mouth bags market. Pasted open mouth bags are made available in both bleached and unbleached paper solutions. It is known that white paper products are usually chlorine bleached, and are not good for the environment. Also, there are other packaging solutions that offer higher capacities and better features. For instance, pinch bottom open mouth bags are fast replacing sewn open mouth bags and pasted open mouth bags in items in pet food and fertilizers. The plastic bag market is also expected to be a direct competition to the global pasted open mouth bags market.