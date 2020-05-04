PERSONAL NAVIGATION ASSISTANT (PNA) MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Car Sat Navigation

Motorcycle Sat Navigation

Camper Sat Navigation

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3992755-global-personal-navigation-assistant-pna-market-growth-2019-2024

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEMs

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alpine Electronics

Garmin

Pioneer

TomTom

Continental

Kenwood

SAMSUNG

Shanghai Botai Group

Guangzhou FlyAudio Co., Ltd.

Ouhua Electronics Co., Ltd.

Skypine Electronics （Shenzhen） Co.,Ltd.

Coagent Electronics S&T Co. Ltd

ShenZhen RoadRover Technology Co.,Ltd

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3992755-global-personal-navigation-assistant-pna-market-growth-2019-2024

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Car Sat Navigation

2.2.2 Motorcycle Sat Navigation

2.2.3 Camper Sat Navigation

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Segment by Application

2.4.1 OEMs

2.4.2 Aftermarket

2.5 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Alpine Electronics

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.1.3 Alpine Electronics Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Alpine Electronics News

12.2 Garmin

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.2.3 Garmin Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Garmin News

12.3 Pioneer

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.3.3 Pioneer Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Pioneer News

12.4 TomTom

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.4.3 TomTom Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 TomTom News

12.5 Continental

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.5.3 Continental Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Continental News

12.6 Kenwood

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.6.3 Kenwood Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Kenwood News

12.7 SAMSUNG

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Product Offered

12.7.3 SAMSUNG Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 SAMSUNG News

……Also Read : Global Navigation Map Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com