PERSONAL NAVIGATION ASSISTANT (PNA) MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024
Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.
According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Personal Navigation Assistant (PNA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Car Sat Navigation
Motorcycle Sat Navigation
Camper Sat Navigation
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
OEMs
Aftermarket
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alpine Electronics
Garmin
Pioneer
TomTom
Continental
Kenwood
SAMSUNG
Shanghai Botai Group
Guangzhou FlyAudio Co., Ltd.
Ouhua Electronics Co., Ltd.
Skypine Electronics （Shenzhen） Co.,Ltd.
Coagent Electronics S&T Co. Ltd
ShenZhen RoadRover Technology Co.,Ltd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
