PHARMA & COSMETICS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

The Report Contains Current Scenario Of The Pharma & Cosmetics Industry And Encompasses Discussion Various Prime Factors Related To Markets Such As Growth, Drive, Various Patterns, Size, Share, Segmentation, Trends, Opportunities, Demand And Control.

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Pharma & Cosmetics will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1924900 million by 2023, from US$ 1509500 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharma & Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals, OTC

Cosmetics

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharma & Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pharma & Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharma & Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharma & Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharma & Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

