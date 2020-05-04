Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing Market 2017 – 2027 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Pharmaceuticals solid dosage contract manufacturing is the largest segment of pharmaceutical formulations among in all type of pharmaceutical formulation outsourcing. Contract manufacturing of drug significantly to the overall outsourcing industry due to its popularity and widespread adoption by pharmaceutical companies in recent years. Pharmaceutical solid dosage forms are used to the pharmaceutical candidates, and it is one of the most commonly used drug delivery methods across the patient groups. Pharmaceutical solid dosage is in high demand in the pharmaceutical world. Most of the solid dosage formulation are produced in the form of the capsule, tablets, Lozenge, etc. Pharmaceutical companies have exerted rising pressure on pharmaceutical manufacturing unit to overcome the cost of the drug and to make company progressive against the competition of generic manufacturers. Hence pharmaceuticals company looking alternate option for drug formulation which is the outsourcing of drug formulation, i.e., contract manufacturing organization.

Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market: Drivers and Restraint

Drivers include streamlined development, lower and more flexible manufacturing, higher quality product and lower net costs. Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing also considered as booster forImprove the efficiency, reducing costs of drug formulation, CMO helps to ensure business continuity, better access expertise, reducing staff, allowing staff to focus on the core competency in R&D area, mitigating risk through using specialists count are few of the drivers related to the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market. Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market based on economic driven factor and less availability of experienced technical staff, as well as physical capability and capacity of the equipment, plays a role of restraint in pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market.

Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market: Segmentation

The global market for Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing segmented by product type, modality, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Tablets Capsule Lozenge Powder Others

Segmentation by drug releases pattern, Instant Release Sustained Release Extended Release Effervescent Tablets Chewable Tablets Enteric Release

Segmented by geography North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan Japan The Middle East and Africa



Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing Market: Overview

The global Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market currently is one of the rapidly growing market, and it is expected to show excellent opportunities in forecasted period.Revenue of the Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market increases day by day with good values.Pharmaceutical industry expanding tremendously in the positive figure due to various factors including fixed dose combinations, releasing pattern of the drug, increasing patients, rising generic demand, etc. many pharmaceutical companies make a strategy for industry consolidation, the consolidation between Contract Manufacturing Organization, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotech companies. This consolidation triggered the growth of CMOs market for solid dosage formulation.

By product type global market for solid pharmaceutical dosage can be categorized into three different types such asTablets, Capsule, Lozenge, Powder, and Others. Whereas, tablets form has the largest share among all the form of solid dosage formulation.

By drug releases pattern, Pharmaceutical solid can be segmented by Instant Release, Sustained Release, Extended Release, Effervescent Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Enteric Release,

Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing Market: Region-wise Outlook

By regional values, global Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe both leads the pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market together. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for due to the adoption of advanced technologies as well as government regulatory framework.

Pharmaceutical solid dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major players stand in global Pharmaceutical solid dosage contract manufacturing market HAUPT Pharma AG, Abbott Laboratories, NextPharma, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Althea Technologies, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Royal DSM N.V and Nipro Corp. Aenova, Alkermes plc, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., BioPharma Solutions, , Coldstream Laboratories Inc., Covance Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Dalton Pharma Services, DPT Laboratories, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM), Halo Pharmaceutical, IGI Laboratories, Lyophilization Technology, Inc., Metrics Inc., Mikart, Inc., Patheon, Inc., Pillar5 Pharma Inc., and Velesco Pharma, etc.

