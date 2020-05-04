PLASTIC CARDS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Plastic Cards Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Plastic Cards Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Plastic Cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality.
The global Plastic Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plastic Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Plastic Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plastic Cards in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Plastic Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plastic Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Gemalto
Giesecke & Devrient
CPI Card Group
American Banknote Corporation
IDEMIA France
Inteligensa Group
Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation
Goldpac Group
Marketing Card Technology
TAG Systems SA
QARTIS
Teraco
Tactilis
Arroweye Solutions
CardLogix Corporation
Toppan Printing
Market size by Product
Chip Enabled Cards
Smart Cards
Regular Cards
Market size by End User
Payment Cards
Government/Health
SIM Cards
Transportation Cards
Gift Cards
Access Cards
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Plastic Cards market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Plastic Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Plastic Cards companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Plastic Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Cards Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plastic Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Chip Enabled Cards
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Regular Cards
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Plastic Cards Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Payment Cards
1.5.3 Government/Health
1.5.4 SIM Cards
1.5.5 Transportation Cards
1.5.6 Gift Cards
1.5.7 Access Cards
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Cards Market Size
2.1.1 Global Plastic Cards Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Plastic Cards Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Plastic Cards Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Plastic Cards Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Plastic Cards Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Plastic Cards Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Plastic Cards Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Plastic Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Plastic Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Plastic Cards Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Plastic Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Plastic Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Plastic Cards Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Plastic Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plastic Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Cards Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Cards Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Plastic Cards Sales by Product
4.2 Global Plastic Cards Revenue by Product
4.3 Plastic Cards Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Plastic Cards Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastic Cards by Countries
6.1.1 North America Plastic Cards Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Plastic Cards Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Plastic Cards by Product
6.3 North America Plastic Cards by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Cards by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Cards Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Cards Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Plastic Cards by Product
7.3 Europe Plastic Cards by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Cards by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Cards Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Cards Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Cards by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Cards by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Plastic Cards by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Plastic Cards Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Plastic Cards Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Plastic Cards by Product
9.3 Central & South America Plastic Cards by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Cards by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Cards Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Cards Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Cards by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Cards by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Gemalto
11.1.1 Gemalto Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Gemalto Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Gemalto Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development
11.2 Giesecke & Devrient
11.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development
11.3 CPI Card Group
11.3.1 CPI Card Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 CPI Card Group Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 CPI Card Group Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.3.5 CPI Card Group Recent Development
11.4 American Banknote Corporation
11.4.1 American Banknote Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 American Banknote Corporation Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.4.5 American Banknote Corporation Recent Development
11.5 IDEMIA France
11.5.1 IDEMIA France Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 IDEMIA France Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 IDEMIA France Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.5.5 IDEMIA France Recent Development
11.6 Inteligensa Group
11.6.1 Inteligensa Group Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Inteligensa Group Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Inteligensa Group Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.6.5 Inteligensa Group Recent Development
11.7 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation
11.7.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.7.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Goldpac Group
11.8.1 Goldpac Group Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Goldpac Group Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Goldpac Group Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.8.5 Goldpac Group Recent Development
11.9 Marketing Card Technology
11.9.1 Marketing Card Technology Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Marketing Card Technology Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.9.5 Marketing Card Technology Recent Development
11.10 TAG Systems SA
11.10.1 TAG Systems SA Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 TAG Systems SA Plastic Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 TAG Systems SA Plastic Cards Products Offered
11.10.5 TAG Systems SA Recent Development
11.11 QARTIS
11.12 Teraco
11.13 Tactilis
11.14 Arroweye Solutions
11.15 CardLogix Corporation
11.16 Toppan Printing
Continued….
