Pre-printed Liner Market – New Trends to Watch in Forthcoming Years | Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc & Packaging Corporation of America

Introduction to Pre-printed Liner Market

The global packaging industry has witnessed substantial growth in the past couple of decades with more focus of packaged goods manufacturers on the packaging quality. We have some great examples of evolution of packaging design of very popular products in-line with changing consumer preferences. Good quality printing on the packaging is desired by each brand owner to make an impact on their consumer-base. Pre-printed liners are one of the solutions which enable the manufacture of high-quality printed packaging. The global push for adoption of sustainable packaging solutions has led many packaging manufacturers to use corrugated material for their packaging formats, as it has a high acceptance rate in the packaging industry. Pre-printed liner enables a paper to be printed before corrugation, thereby ensuring high quality finishing. Competition in the global pre-printed liner market is expected to be moderate to high, with well-established players such as the Smurfit Kappa Group and DS Smith Plc being part of the Tier-1 competition landscape. The outlook for growth of the global pre-printed liner market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Pre-printed Liner Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has evolved to create absolute demand for customization for any company to survive the intense competition. Pre-printed liner usage ensures a cost-effective way for brand advertisement. Moreover, key players in the market offer pre-printed liner in up to 8 colours. The pre-printed liner market is expected to grow on the backdrop of FMCG packaging industry growth, which currently is registering double-digit growth in several regions, especially developing countries. One of the advantages of the FMCG packaging industry is that it is not severely affected by financial crisis. As competition in the global FMCG landscape continues to grow intense, FMCG packaging manufacturers are expected to enjoy long-term contracts with fixed returns, owing to frequent product launches by FMCG companies. Manufacturers of pre-printed liners are expected to target developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China, where there is anticipated robust growth prospects for the organized retail sector. Pre-printed liner is critical to the success of corrugated manufacturers for the FMCG market as it helps brands differentiate their product on-shelf. As packaged goods manufacturers emphasize on increased expenditure on procurement of sustainable raw materials and packaging, pre-printed liner manufacturers are uniquely positioned to cater to the growing demand for packaging solutions that meet expectations. In addition to FMCG market, pre-printed liners are now being increasingly used for a wide range of end use industries.

Pre-printed Liner Market: Regional Outlook

The North America pre-printed liner market is expected be in the leading position, owing to the sheer size of the retail industry, combined with an effective move towards adoption of sustainable packaging solutions such as corrugated medium. The Asia-Pacific pre-printed liner market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, owing to double-digit growth in the FMCG packaging market in countries such as India and China.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63999

These countries, especially India currently have a large unorganized retail sector, although the case varies according to the FMCG categories. For instance, consumer health products are mostly branded, while pulses and cereals are not. The growth in organized retail will help pre-printed liner manufacturers build a strong consumer-base in developing countries

Pre-printed Liner Market: Segmentation

The defined scope for the pre-printed Liner market is as below –

By end-use industry, the global pre-printed liner market is segmented as –