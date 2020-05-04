Protective Cases Market – Leading Manufacturers and Product Types With Region By 2027 | C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Ameripack Inc., Suprobox (Makel) & SKB Corporation Inc.

Global Protective Cases Market: An Overview

Protective cases are rugged containers which are used for the protection of a wide range of goods and equipment ranging from critical components to communication systems and sensors. Impact and harsh weather conditions are the key causes of damage to equipment and therefore, protective cases are used for electronic devices such as mobile phones, military equipment, automotive parts, semiconductor components, and chemicals, among others. Protective cases are also widely used to secure and protect cameras and accessories for photographic applications. Most of the manufacturers of protective cases focus on improving their customized offerings to cater to equipment-specific demand. Protective cases face challenges from alternative solutions such as corrugated boxes which are widely used during transportation. The global push for adoption of sustainable packaging solutions could lead to hampered growth rate of the global protective cases market. The outlook for growth of the global protective cases market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Protective Cases Market: Dynamics

The global protective packaging market has registered substantial growth in the past few years. The global protective cases market is driven by rising demand for customized and durable formats, and is a rival to alternate products such as corrugated boxes, edge protectors and others. Various industries rely on protective cases to store and transport equipment which are fragile and expensive. These are essential to ensure that the condition of the gear is maintained throughout the process of transportation. The most commonly used methods for production of protective cases are injection molding and rotational molding. Customization sets protective cases apart and therefore, manufacturers are focused on production of cases which are durable and provide the option for tweaking of designs specific to client needs. Many companies are engaged in research and development to come up with innovative machinery designs, to further expand the variety of materials which can be molded into protective cases, using different molding processes.

Global Protective Cases Market: Segmentation

The global protective cases market is segmented as follows –

By material, the global protective cases market is segmented into –

Metal

Plastic

Leather

Others

By case weight, the global protective cases market is segmented into –

3 Kg and below

4 – 5 Kg

6 – 10 Kg

11 – 15 Kg

15 Kg and above

By end use, the global protective cases market is segmented into –

Photography & music equipment

Military equipment

Measuring & communication

Medical & fire safety equipment

Automotive & mechanical parts

Electronics & semiconductor components

Chemicals

Biotechnology

Others

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64002

Global Protective Cases Market: Regional Outlook

The North America protective cases market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period. In terms of market expansion, the APEJ protective cases market is expected to be the most attractive. Demand from the defense sector is expected to grow in the coming years in developing countries of Asia, such as India and China. This is mainly attributed to the increasing defense budget by these countries, which in turn is expected to boost demand for packaging. The Europe protective cases market is expected to closely follow its North American counterpart, in terms of market share.

Recent Developments in the Global Protective Cases Market