Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

Sarcoidosis also known as Besnier-Boeck-Schaumann disease is an inflammatory disease characterized by formation of garnulomas. The autoagressive systemic disease affects the organs throughout the body where the nodules contains collection of inflammatory cells. In majority of the cases sarcoidosis is cured within a year or two and only 30% of the sarcoidosis develop chronic disease.

The market for sarcoidosis therapeutics is expected to boom due to the number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease. NIH granted USD 8.3 million to the University of Pittsburgh to explore the relationship between lung bacteria, the gene activation process and sarcoidosis disease progression. For the sarcoidosis study the Genomics and Informatics Center would collect patient clinical data from seven clinical center and use advanced microbiome and genome profiling techniques to identify biomarkers. These biomarkers would help identify the current state of lung disease and further predict its progression. Such integration of microbiome, genome and clinical information for sarcoidosis disease would dramatically change its management.

Sarcoidosis therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment and region.

Based on the diagnosis, sarcoidosis therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

X-ray

CT Scan

Biopsy

Lung function tests

Others

There is no blood test for diagnosis sarcoidosis. In order to negate some other infections, doctors always tests skin or lung sample during biopsy. In case where the patient chest x-ray is abnormal, bronchoscopy is performed. Small pieces of lung tissues are collected for testing.

Based on the therapy, sarcoidosis therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (Tnf-?) Blockers

Others

Treatment of sarcoidosis starts by limiting the initiation of granuloma formation by inhibiting antigen processing, preventing fibrosing processe, limiting inflammatory lesions causing organ interference, severe chronic fatigue, inhibiting constitutional manifestations like cough and exertional dyspnea.

The number of clinical trials undertaken for sarcoidosis has increased past some years. The disease is highly undiscovered and hence offers a potential for industry players to mark their market presence. Some companies such as Auven Therapeutics have obtained rights from research universities to further carry out clinical trials on a new molecule. Auven Therapeutics obtained rights to futher develop KIACTA from the Icahn School of Medicine. The research is now carried as a collaborative effort between Auven Therapeutics and BELLUS Health. The companies are evaluating the potential use of KIACTA for the treatment of patients suffering from pulmonary sarcoidosis. They have developed a Phase2/3 protocol to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KIACTA in sarcoidosis.

Geographically, sarcoidosis therapeutics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America region is projected to dominate the sarcoidosis therapeutics marketover the forecast period. The amount of research undertaken by various companies, industry academia partnership and funding to encourage more research are some of the factors contributing to North Americas lion share. Europe is the second largest region in terms of revenue share as it also has number of clinical trials ongoing.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the sarcoidosistherapeutics market. The region is expected to boom owing to the prevalence rate and grants received from various international associations. A professor from National Jewish Health, received USD 40,000 per for two years from the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) grant /American Thoracic Society. The Foundation for Saroidosis Research (FSR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to find a cure or improve care for sarcoidosis. The foundation has awarded USD 1 million for research and additional USD 1.2 million for funding to investigators.

Key Players

Some of the key players in sarcoidosis therapeutics market include Bellus Helath, FirstString Research Inc., Relief Therapeutics, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, PharmaIN Corporation, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, EpiZyme, Inc. and Advenchen Laboratories, LLC.

