Service Delivery Automation Market Is Expected to Foresee an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Companies across different verticals are constantly trying to find out new areas through which they can reduce their total operational costs. Service delivery automation is one such area via which this objective can be achieved. Service delivery automation basically refers to replacement of manpower with technology in order to reduce operational costs and eliminate human error and thus achieve additional benefits.

Gradually service delivery automation vendors will either form strategic partnerships with technology leaders in order to combine their products with latest technologies or some service delivery automation vendors will develop technologies on their own and automate their products accordingly to compete with technology vendors.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of service delivery automation market is faster time to service as companies are constantly under pressure for delivering projects under a stringent timeline due to increase in number of competitors. Also, service delivery automation reduces human intervention that minimizes human errors that leads to faster and error-free delivery.

The challenge faced by the service delivery automation market is that every vendor has their own technology and set of features due to which there are no standard delivery models available in the market. In addition to this every service delivery automation supplier has their own go-to-market strategy. This makes it challenging for any organization to decide which deployment model will be the most appropriate fit according to their requirements.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

SMEs

Large Scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Service Delivery Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Few of the companies in service delivery automation market are: International Business Machine Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Blue Prism, RackNap, Odin (business unit of Ingram Micro Inc.), AppDirect and Automation Anywhere, Inc. These companies have partnership with several IT industry leaders.

Service Delivery Automation Market: Regional Overview

Service delivery automation market is currently dominated by North America region owing to growing demand for service delivery automation and presence of various market players in this region. Europe service delivery automation market follows next as various industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities and transportation industry are realizing the importance of service delivery automation. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the service delivery automation market due to the presence of huge outsourcing market prevalent in this region.

