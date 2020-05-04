Soy Protein Market Adopts Innovation to Stay Competitive Forecast 2025

The market is also expected to continue being augmented by strengthening research and development efforts towards the introduction of soy protein foods with greater functionality and the incorporation of newer blends suitable for various applications. One such growth in use of soy proteins is its application in animal feed. The global soy protein market is, however, currently restrained by the overall disparity between supply and demand. With a greater focus given to the distribution of soybean, the global soy protein market is suffering from a reduction in total raw material supplied to it.

The growing awareness among common consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming soy proteins is by far the leading driver in favor of the global soy protein market.

The global soy protein market is expected to reach US$7.78 bn by the end of 2024, owing to a combination of factors that have imparted a favorable CAGR of 5.5% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. This market’s revenue was calculated at US$4.80 bn at the end of 2015.

Asia Pacific Shows Promising Future in Soy Protein Consumption Rates

The key regions that the global soy protein market can be divided into, are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the market was led by North America in 2015, followed by Europe and then Asia Pacific. While the dominance of North America in soy protein consumption is expected to continue, it is growing at a slower rate than the promising Asia Pacific region. Armed with a growing number of individuals with higher disposable income, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of consuming soy proteins along with a growing trend of veganism, manufacturers of soy proteins in Asia Pacific are looking towards a positive growth trend for the coming years.

Soy Protein Manufacturers Notice Growing Trend in Functional Foods

One of the key avenues of expansion for the global soy protein market at the moment, lies in the booming functional foods industry. A huge number of consumers are looking towards functional foods as a compensatory diet for missing out on the chance to maintain a balanced diet amid a hectic work-oriented life. Functional foods not only impart a positive dose of nutrition to a consumer, but are also manufactured to be easy to consume. Several types of functional foods are also easier to digest, making them a popular choice as additions to baby food. The common types of functional foods in demand today, include infant formulas, dairy alternatives, and meat alternatives. Other types of functional foods also in high demand, include convenience beverage powders, breakfast cereals, energy bars, and frozen desserts.