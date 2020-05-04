WET TISSUES AND WIPES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Wet Tissues and Wipes are a type of clean paper that usually made from nonwoven (mostly spunlacd types) or wet strength paper or other polymer material, pure water, humectants, preservatives, antibacterial agents and nonionic surfactant etc.

The industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U. and Japan, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to E.U., Rockline Industries has become as a global leader. In Japan, Pigeon leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 26%, followed by EU with 29% in 2015. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.9%.

We tend to believe this industry is still in a fast growing stage, and the consumption increasing rate will still maintain a relatively high level.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Wet Tissues and Wipes will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 23500 million by 2023, from US$ 14800 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Common Type

Sanitary Type

Antiseptic Type

Segmentation by application:

Baby Use

Women Use

Other Body Use

Product Use

Other Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

P&G

Kimberly-Clark

Nice-Pak Products

Johnson & Johnson

SC Johnson

Clorox

Beiersdorf

3M

Georgia-Pacific

Cascades

Diamond Wipes International

Rockline Industries

SCA

Suominen Corporation

Lenzing

GS Coverting

Albaad Massuot

Pigeon

Oji Holdings

Hengan Group

Tongling Jieya

Vinda Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wet Tissues and Wipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wet Tissues and Wipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wet Tissues and Wipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wet Tissues and Wipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

