Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

A wireless ultrasound scanner is devices which can help physician for high-quality scans in minimum time when they have limited access to traditional machines. Wireless ultrasound is a pocket sized device which can wirelessly connect to smart devices, and it can fit in the palm of a hand. This device is powered by rechargeable batteries. The scanned images can be transferred to the smart device, where they can be reviewed or shared on the cloud platform. Wireless ultrasound scanner can image abdomen, lungs, and hearts. The wireless ultrasound scanner is Class III medical devices and required 510(k) clearance for its approval. The main advantage of wireless ultrasound scanner is that it eliminate the risk of infection.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of wireless ultrasound scanner is the capability to offer a quick diagnosis. Recent advancement in computing platform to reduce the size of ultrasound machine is also responsible for the growth of wireless ultrasound devices market. Increasing demand for portable ultrasound machines and point of care diagnosis will propel the growth of wireless ultrasound scanner market. Reducing cost of diagnosis and improved experience of patients during diagnosis by wireless ultrasound scanner will boost the growth of this market. The lack of expertise to hand wireless ultrasound scanner can restrain the growth of this market. Besides that, less installation of wireless ultrasound scanner in diagnostic center will hamper the growth of this market.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Segmentation

The global Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market is classified on the basis of product type, application areas and end user.

Based on product type, Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market is segmented into following:

Hand held

Laptop

Palmtop

Large Portable

Based on application areas, Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market is segmented into following:

Emergency Room

Acute Care Units

Intensive care units

Ob-Gyn units

Operating rooms

Based on end user, Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Overview

Wireless ultrasound scanner is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for point of care diagnosis. Wireless ultrasound scanner is used for the diagnosis of lungs and abdomen, beside that it is also used for diagnosis of veterinarians. Wireless ultrasound scanner market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based on product type wireless ultrasound scanner is segmented as handheld devices and large portable devices. Handheld devices is expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period owing to its quick diagnosis method. Among all end user hospital segment is expected dominate the market share due increasing number of installation of wireless ultrasound scanner in hospitals.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographical region wireless ultrasound scanner market is segmented into seven key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market share in term of value over the forecast period due high healthcare infrastructure in this region. This market is then followed by Western Europe and APEJ region. In APEJ region China and India are expected to be major market place owing high population in this countries.

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market identified across the value chain include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Clarius Mobile Health, SonopTek Co.,Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., Shantou Easywell Technologies Co.,Ltd.

