WORKPLACE TRANSFORMATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Workplace Transformation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.45% during the forecast period to grow to US$17.488 billion by 2023, increasing from US$5.188 billion in 2017. The major factor driving the demand for workplace transformation services is rising need for reducing operational costs in various verticals. Implementation of digital transformation in the workplace helps in interact with the customers virtually and reducing the travel and telecommunication costs.

The business organizations that have employed digital transformation in their workplace and have witnessed greater employee satisfaction and higher efficiency. Corporate organizations around the globe are recognizing the need for changing their workplace and transforming it, as a result, the global workplace transformation market is increasing.

Major drivers for the global workforce transformation market over the next five years are rising adoption of new technologies, changing the environment of the workplace, and procedures supported by organizational restructuring and reorganizing. Other factors expected to degenerate the demand for workplace transformation services are issues related to transformation and integration of processes along with lack of training and education among the workforce.

Research Methodology

The report provides a brief introduction to the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the workplace transformation market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

The major players discussed in this report include Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, Unisys Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited and Intel Corporation.

Global workplace transformation market has been segmented by services, end-user industry, and geography:

By Services

Enterprise Mobility and Telecom

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Workplace Up gradation and Migration

Asset Management

Workplace automation

Application management

Others

By End-user Industry

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and Information Technology

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

