3D SCANNERS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

A 3D scanner is a device that analyses a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance. The collected data can then be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.

An increasing focus on industrialization and manufacturing is expected to be the main driver of the 3D scanner market going forward. 3D scanners have widespread adoption in the automobile, aerospace and construction industry. Automobile manufacturers have been reducing their product development cycles in recent times, enabling them to introduce new vehicles quicker. In addition, a high prevalence of reverse engineering in countries like China will also spur the demand for 3D printers. They are also used by the medical industry for surgery, various diagnoses like CT scans and also by dentists. In developed regions like North America, 3D scanners have begun to be used in crime scene investigation, providing a ready market for manufacturers. Another use case for 3D scanners is for maintaining digital records of all cultural or historical artefacts. This is mainly in countries like China, India and the Middle East which are considered the cradles of civilization and have countless historical treasures worth preserving. 3D scanners are vital in preserving records of historical data or any artefacts which may be kept in museums around the world.

North America is the largest 3D scanner market, followed by the European Union. The U.S.A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies for various reasons. The region is known for its manufacturing prowess in the automobile, healthcare and aerospace industries. The North American 3D scanners market players have also found customers in new fields like forensics, crime scene investigation, and the fashion and jewellery market. Europe closely follows the U.S. in adoption of 3D scanners for the same reasons mentioned above. Asia Pacific countries like China and India are expected to account for the highest growth rates. This is due to rapid industrialization requiring 3D scans in the construction industry and a high prevalence of reverse engineering (particularly in China). In addition to this, there is also a strong focus on automobile manufacturing and healthcare, increasing the scope of the Asian 3D scanners market.

The global 3D Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laser Scanners

Portable CMM Based Scanners

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Construction Industry

