Amenity Kits Market: Rise In Number Of Passenger Airline Fleets In Emerging Economies Drives The Market

Amenity kit is a complete package of amenities given out to travelers, such as passengers of an airline or cruise ships. Passenger airlines usually provide amenity kits to travelers, especially to HNI (High Net worth Individuals) customers. These kits may include dental kit, toiletries, sleep aids, etc. These kits are also considered as a premium reminder of the airlines and the overall experience.

Key factors driving the amenity kits market include increase in awareness about hygiene products, rise in number of passenger airline fleets in emerging economies, growth in standard of living, and high frequency of individuals travelling in passenger airlines and cruise ships. Boom in e-commerce has created better opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the industry to sell their amenity products on online platforms. In order to cater to a wide range of customers across the globe, manufacturers and distributors of amenity kits are focusing on selling their products through various e-commerce portals. The promotion of amenity kits through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the amenity kits market in the next few years.

The global amenity kits market can be segmented based on product, class, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the amenity kits market can be classified into dental kits, skincare products, eye masks, earplugs, perfumes, and others which include tissues, pens, shoe bags, socks, and shaving kits. In terms of class, the amenity kits market can be bifurcated into suites, first class, business class, and economy class. The business class segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the next few years, as individuals frequently travel in business class in developed economies.

Based on application, the market can be categorized into airlines, premium trains, cruise ships, and luxury buses. Amenity kits are most commonly used in airlines. This segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate in the forecast period On the basis of end-user, the market can be divided into men, women, and kids. In terms of region, the global amenity kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe and North America are projected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period, due to high frequency of individual travel in business class in airlines, cruise ships, etc.

The amenity kits market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to rise in number of airlines fleet and premium trains & buses in countries like China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, etc. This is projected to augment the demand for amenity kits in this region from 2018 to 2026. The market in South America is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate in the next few years, due to the presence of some of the best passenger airline fleet of the world in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

Prominent players operating in the global amenity kits market include Nowara General Trading L.L.C., 4Inflight International Limited, ZIBO RAINBOW, InflightDirect, WK THOMAS, Aire Inflight FZE, Clip Ltd., AMKO Group Intl. Ltd., Orvec, Linstol, RMT, AVID, GIP, and Buzz. These players are projected to face tough competition in the coming years, due to presence of a large number of local players in the market.

Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their footprint in the global amenity kits market. Companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures with local brands to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers in emerging economies are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing profitability for sustainable growth of their businesses.