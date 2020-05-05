Athletic Tapes And Wraps Market: Rising Number Of Sports Injuries Is One Of The Key Driving Factor For The Growth Of Market

Athletic tapes and wraps are designed to assist a range of injuries or conditions and help in reducing swelling, prevent fatigues, protect wounds, relieve muscle pain, provide extra support for joints, and prevent joint injury. Sprained ankles, wrists, shins, and fingers are some of the most common injuries where athletic tapes and wraps are used. Such tapes are usually made of cotton that are sweat resistant and help in stabilizing trouble areas. Some tapes and wraps are directly applied on the skin whereas other tapes only stick to themselves that are usually used in larger joints which use a pre-wrap for under the tape. The tapes and wraps once applied help in relaxing the muscles and tendons which ultimately help in recovering from injuries.

The global athletic tapes and wraps market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. Rising number of sports injuries is one of the key driving factors for the growth of athletic tapes and wraps market. Such products not only help in relieving the swelling but also help in maintaining the balance and posture while playing any type of sports. This is helping in boosting the demand for athletic tapes and wraps market. Another factor contributing to the growth in demand for athletic tapes and wraps is its easy availability through online portals globally.

Many manufacturers are tying up with the online portals and third party sellers to increase their penetration globally. However, athletic tapes and wraps are only considered as a temporary solution during sports injuries and hence acceptance level is still low globally. This is anticipated to be a restraining factor for the growth of athletic wraps and tapes market. However, tapping the untapped markets by the key players through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships etc. can be one of the key opportunities for the growth of athletic tapes and wraps market.

The global athletic tapes and wraps market can be segmented by product type, function, distribution channel, and geography. The global athletic tapes and wraps market can be segmented by product type into roll tapes and pre-cut bandages. According to function, the global athletic tapes and wraps market can be segmented into corrective tapes, supportive tapes, and compression tapes. Corrective tapes are cloth based wraps with pressure groves that allow the applier to control the amount of stress applied. Supportive tapes are used to support and limit movement around a specific joint being taped. Compression tapes, on the other hand, are elastic cotton/spandex blends that offer elasticity with minimal support.

According to distribution channel, the global athletic tapes and wraps market can be bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. Offline distribution channels can further be bifurcated into company owed sites, ecommerce portals, etc., whereas offline channel can be segmented into pharmacy & drugstore, supermarket & hypermarket, sports franchised store, and hospital & physiotherapy & chiropractic etc. Geographically, the global athletic tapes and wraps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are anticipated to acquire greater market share owing to the presence of key manufacturers.

Prominent players operating in the global athletic tapes and wraps market include Kinesio Holding Corporation (Germany), 3M (the U.S.), SpiderTech (Canada), KT Health LLC (the U.S.), Ortho Canada (Canada), Lifeguard Aquatics (the U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (the U.S.), OrthoCanada (Canada), Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (the U.S.), Strengthtape (the U.S.). All these key players compete with each other with respect to product designs, new technological advancements, etc. in order to attain competitive edge in the market.