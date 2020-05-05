Automotive Multi-domain Controller Market: Europe is Projected to Hold for Around 44% Share of the Global Market

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Multi-domain Controller Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive multi-domain controller market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 74% during the forecast period.

Automotive multi-domain controller are high-speed computing equipment that let the vehicle’s motorized system to process bulk data for automated driving. Automated multi-domain controller curtails the space, power consumption, and complexity of the electronic and electronic architecture by means of replacing numerous integrated electronic control units. It is considered as an alternate solution to the prevalent approach of tallying a dedicated electronic control unit for each and every new function, feature, and operation within the vehicle.

Key transformation taking place in automotive electronic and electrical engineering, which impacts the electrical and electronic network architecture, is likely to affect performance, cyber security, and connectivity of the automotive, which is a key concern in the automotive industry. This transformation constitutes the amalgamation of multiple function-specific electronic control modules or units into a dedicated domain-based controller.

This is a prime factor that is anticipated to drive the automotive multi-domain controller market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of autonomous vehicle coupled with increasing number of connected cars and electronic components per vehicle, and fortification of mandates by governing and monitoring bodies for vehicle comfort, security, and safety are projected to boost the automotive multi-domain controller market during the forecast period. However, security of the automotive multi-domain controller supplemented with malfunction of the equipment is likely to hamper the automotive multi-domain control market in the near future, as one single mega electronic control unit leaves the automobile more vulnerable to cyber-attack as compared to other multiple electronic control units. This is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the advance driver assistance system (ADAS) & safety segment leads the automotive multi-domain control market. This is majorly due to the high demand for safety and comfort while driving. Additionally, stringent safety norms and policies by regulatory bodies on security concerns have led to higher adoption of the ADAS applications, which has drastically impacted and congested the modern automobile system architecture.